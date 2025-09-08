You wanna land that job, get the perfect partner, move to a place you’ve been fantasising about, or even go out and make new friends…

Whatever it is, something is holding you back.

Your desire deserves to be seen and heard, and here’s the thing:

You keep questioning yourself with the whats, whys, whens… blablabla.

THAT is what is holding you back from the doors already there to open up to you.

But you’re still suffering.

Look, this isn’t a load of BS or delulu, I’ve got you:

The moment I reconnected with my intuition, took time to work on myself, listened to the silence, and after a heartache, I manifested my long dream of coming to Costa Rica in a matter of weeks.

It was meant for me.

And whatever dream or desire you keep ignoring is meant for you, too.

That anxiety or issue that keeps arising? It is your BODY SPEAKING WITH YOU!

talks about somatic healing a lot — check her out and you'll then know what I mean about how your body is speaking to you…

Stop ignoring the consequences by searching the whole time, but take inner action with mind, body, and soul healing.

I healed myself holistically from mental health issues and healed others, too (no, I am not here just shoving this in your face to be like LOOK AT ME, but to prove IT IS POSSIBLE!).

That “One day” or “Not me” is just your fear telling you that you are not good enough, packed with a load of self-worth and self-esteem issues.

Think about it like an onion (like the good old Shrek tells us!):

You gotta peel back the layers of conditioning and confusion to get to your core again.

I am here to guide you back there.

That inner child is still alive, and you can tend to them daily so you feel worthy.

First things first:

As for anything to resolve, when we know what the issue is, we can get to the core.

Get it? Cool, let’s do it.

No matter what you are going through, journaling can be your saving grace

→like what I did there ;)

So you may not be sure how to answer the question above, but one thing’s for certain: something is holding you back from getting you what you want, right?

Otherwise, you would already have the partner or the job or the house you’d like.

Journaling is a therapeutic tool to help you:

promote change and growth

increase insight and awareness

develop self-love

aaaaaand a whole load of other beautiful things!

One of my coaching clients was like “I’m doing my gratitude journal before bed but it isn’t working” — do you get that?

SO, I knew for a while that a journal was on the cards for me to make and guide people to journal for real lasting transformation and not just a “list 3 things you’re grateful kinda thing”.

Chill Out and Colour In is your therapy tool to colour in affirmations and rewire your subconscious mind at the same time, as well as the right prompts to dive deeper into your self-understanding for deep healing.

Here’s a happy

who I met here on Substack with my Ejournal!

I use the Zinnia app to colour it, if anyone asks what’s a good way to keep it digital. It has lots of different markers and pencil styles and so many colour choices!

So now you understand one of the core needs to make space for your desires and make your dreams come true with journaling and recognising what is holding you back.

Next, I’ll show you the other two core needs to reattune to so you can make your dreams come true.

This will help you awaken the part of you that knows you are meant for more by reconnecting with your worth so you can live and see endless beauty waiting for you. YES, YOU!