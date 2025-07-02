You aren’t stuck, you are just one aligned decision away from the life you keep saying you want.

Last month, I broke through fear, taught yoga to 111 people in my third language, led a mental health workshop for teenage boys, and landed my dream job (I already told everyone I had) in Costa Rica as a jungle school teacher.

I stayed calm, grounded, and confident through it all by choosing alignment over anxiety and intuition rather than overthinking.

This isn’t about luck — it’s the art of working with your energy.

In these three short stories, I show you how stepping out of your comfort zone unlocks manifestation magic.

Get ready to shift into aligned action that allows you to call in every dream, every dollar, every ounce of freedom you deserve.

Let’s get you there.

Normally . . . but not today

Well-Being Wednesdays are usually collabs with some of the most inspirational people I’ve met here.

But today? It’s me.

Because after a month like this—vacay in Budapest and London, leading a mental health workshop for teenage lads, teaching yoga to 111 people in German(!), and landing my dream job in Costa Rica—I’ve got stories to share.

Am I stressed?

Nope. I’m present. I’m grounded. I’m grateful.

Gratitude is my anchor and grounds me in daily joy.

Not just a bedtime kinda thing where you struggle to list 5 things, but a lifestyle .

When you learn how to embody gratitude, everything in life starts expanding:

Wealth, health, joy, abundance.

And alignment.

Pause here for a second:

I am sick of hearing people say the following, so please:

Stop saying you're stuck.

Stop saying you're "figuring it out."

Stop repeating that you don’t know.

How you speak is WHO you become.

You AREN’T stuck—your energy’s just misaligned.

You want real alignment?

Pause. Listen. Let your intuition lead.

The moment I broke up was the moment I broke through—

And all my dreams came true.

I’m realigned, reattuned to my higher self, and guess what?

I’m finally moving to Costa Rica next month—something I dreamed of since I was 18.

Ready for your breakthrough?

I’ve opened 3 new 1:1 coaching spots this month.

If your soul whispered "yes" while reading this… claim yours.

When I was writing Chill Out and Cheer Up, my grieving 21-year-old self already knew the magic of connection—there’s even a full chapter on it.

These days, I’ve realised something deeper:

I’ve always been myself.

Now I see that as a superpower.

The majority live masked, afraid to be seen. But doesn’t that get exhausting?

You are enough exactly as you are.

When you live that truth, nothing can stop your light from pouring through.

Here are three stories that reminded me what’s possible when we step outside our comfort zone and into our "I AM" energy.