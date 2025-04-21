Showing up for yourself is an array of affairs, starting with self-love.

I’ve noticed the more I prioritise my well-being in healthy, intentional ways, the more I can show up for others with a full heart and steady energy.

Ever found yourself feeling worn out from constantly being there for everyone else? Chances are, you’ve left the most important person out of the equation: YOU.

So here are five kind things to say to yourself today because self-care is your divine responsibility.

Today and every day, I invite you to pause, breathe, and offer yourself a little love.

As an Easter Monday gift from my ❤️ to yours, these five simple affirmations are free for all to read, but are usually part of my paid newsletters every Monday and Wednesday.

Whether you celebrate Easter or not, spring reminds us of renewal and rebirth — an open invitation to bloom from within.

Showing up for yourself can be calm and quiet

Before we start, here is a recent story of how I am showing up for myself in the quiet moments of deep breaths and rewiring my old behaviour patterns.

Visiting my homeland, the UK, over Easter, and with that, my sister, mum, and old friends alike, brings up memories and nostalgia.

As you know, we all get triggered by our family the most because they have known us the longest (as well as all the other reasons!)

We can’t change our family’s point of view of us, nor can we shift them to change.

We can, however, choose to change how we react and deal with certain situations.

I realised over the past few days that I have honed my inner calm more than ever before.

I breathe instead of reacting, think before I respond, and regulate myself.

It is a superpower not to be pulled back into “normal” behaviours you may have been shoved into for so long.

I choose to be me: grounded in my grace and generosity, affirmed in my peace and purpose.

I don’t let the out-of-the-blue comments bring me down or attract validation from my family anymore, because I know within, I hold my power.

So here’s your reminder that showing up for yourself isn’t always winning a fight or being right.

It can also be staying quiet in your power and not allowing the energy to consume you anymore, because you have worked on yourself to feel like you know you are more.

The way we speak to ourselves affects our mood and almost everything.

Believe it or not, what we say to ourselves determines our present and our future.

We manifest our lives by self-talk.

Recently, I have been more aware of how I nurture my inner voice and have been rewiring my money mindset to one of abundance.

I have always woken up with gratitude, shown thankfulness to everyone and everything, because my parents brought me up that way in a Christian household.

We would give thanks before we ate, say thanks for doing things, etc., and I also (now living in Germany for the past few years) think it may be an English cultural thing that we are over-courteous and thankful! I love it though!

I have nurtured a gratitude attitude.

Even one of my best friends recently said it is amazing that when I tell a story of my recent break-up, I can still see the light and be thankful for the lessons it brought me.

It is working a treat. I feel I have more energy and feel better generally.

As a sufferer of depression, I know how mental health issues may feel like they pull you away from a healthy inner talk, but you must make an effort!

It gets hard, but sometimes all it comes down to is how you talk to yourself.

You are in your head all day, every day, so don’t you want to make it a nice place to be?!

Here are five kind things you can say to yourself today because:

You are worthy of living an abundant life full of love and light.

1. I am alive, and I thrive

“Positive self-talk is to emotional pain as pain pill is to physical pain.” — Edmond Mbiaka

Ok, so this one could come as a surprise, but it is true!

Think about it: so many people are passing in our world due to war or illnesses, but you are still standing (Is still standing in your mind now? hehe!).

When you wake up, acknowledge that you have a new day to live and feel blessed about it, everything changes.

You shift towards abundance and gratitude!

I used to wake up and want the world to swallow me.

I would want to go back to bed and imagine the world wasn’t real, nor was reality.

In other words, I was deeply depressed.

One way I have noticed how blessed I am is by noticing that my body and mind are my temple. I am healthy. I am happy. Amen.

Thank yourself, or God or whatever you may believe in, that you are still alive and thriving!

You are here for a reason, and you have survived a hell of a lot.

You are strong. Believe it and be it.

We tend to forget how much we genuinely have survived the past years due to COVID-19. If anything, the past years have taught us to be more kind and considerate of ourselves and others. It has brought the community.

When you wake up, be thankful for being alive and start your day on a positive note.

Thank your body for making it through — it will bring a feeling of renewal!

2. I appreciate you getting out of bed today

“Watch what you tell yourself, you’re likely to believe it.” — Russ Kyle

Ok, so as I just stated, I used to find it probably one of the hardest things to get out of bed.

It wasn’t as if I didn’t have my routine and jobs to go to (unlike now), but I felt the bed would swallow me up and that my alarms would be the worst thing to happen to me.

Sometimes I would roll out of bed with no energy, to get back into bed some more.

I felt like a cat.

In all seriousness, it was crazy (unfortunately, I didn’t have a cat to keep me company).

Appreciate yourself for getting out of bed this morning and making the most of your morning.

Nowadays, my mornings are a whole different energy and story:

I spring out of bed naturally with no alarm, feeling grateful!

What has changed?

I am affirmed in my purpose and meaning — two things many people lack, and why mental health issues arise.

If you have a higher mission (mine is to help YOU become calmer and confident!), then you can also get up easily in the mornings.

Some of us have jobs we don’t like, and they can bring us down.

Seek out a hobby, go running, get a dog, get creative… your meaning and purpose are being here as YOU ARE. We will get you there.

Sometimes we rush ahead and think of all the cool things to do as a routine, from meditating and yoga to eating well and reading.

But what about before that? You woke up — it is a miracle in itself!

Notice that you are a miracle for waking up and feel good about it before you go on with your morning routine (that helps a ton).

3. Thank you for letting me experience emotions, whether good or bad

“Turn down the volume of your negative inner voice and create a nurturing inner voice to take its place. — Beverly Engel

Emotions are both good and bad, we know this much by now.

What we don’t know or realise a lot of the time is not to let them control you.

I was speaking with my mum last night. She burst into tears. (This is completely normal for my mum as she is very up and down and all around.) Anyway, the way I coped with it was quite good. She has also become more stable since living back in the UK.

I always show her grace and compassion, as she does me. I reminded her to be thankful for experiencing emotions, as then she can tell her feelings were real.

Ok, so to put you into context, my parents split up five years ago, and since then, my mum has been heartbroken. My dad cheated on her. She is still going through the grieving stage, where she cries erratically, but time is a good healer.

The point I am telling you this story is that the rewiring of how we think can bring us hope and happiness instead of dread and hate.

When we are thankful for experiencing emotions, we can see that what we had was real, then we can take time to feel, deal with, and heal.

That is why my healing eJournal allows you to dive deep into emotions you may not always want to face, like pressure or guilt.

Sometimes knowing isn’t enough in the moment of feeling many emotions.

We must have the courage to see every emotion through.

The first step is awareness.

I like to think of the process as: be aware, take care, and release.

I like to cry, dance, shake or tap all my stagnant energy out!

The hardest part is to find the courage to continue no matter what.

These emotions will shape you for who you are and let you show up for who you are.

Be grateful for feeling.

Feeling is something amazing and not everyone can go through due to mental illness and other squanders of life.

Feel and let it go. Feel and overcome woe.

4. Thank you for staying true to who you are

“The way you choose to think and speak about yourself (to yourself and others), IS A CHOICE! You may have spent your whole life talking about yourself in a negative way, but that doesn’t mean you have to continue that path.” — Miya Yamanouchi

This is a lovely statement to repeat to yourself.

Honour your truth and stay true to who you are.

For example, if you struggle with lying, then this could be a mantra for you.

It could help you stop lying to yourself and others.

Most importantly, don’t lie to yourself — you are denying your divine right of spirit.

In other words, be true to yourself and stay true to yourself.

But how?

Follow your heart

Spend time with loved ones

Spend time alone

Read books

Cook or bake

Do something creative

Get out in nature

All in all, do things that will fulfil your heart and make it beat as you write or read! Oh, and don’t take things too seriously and laugh at yourself!

The last nice thing to say to yourself today is:

5. You are funny (have a laugh)

“Self-talk reflects your innermost feelings.”― Dr. Asa Don Brown

Even if you aren’t, go for it.

Ever get days where you think you are hilarious and laugh at yourself the whole day to make you feel okay? Just me then!

I like to laugh at myself to be fresh and free, and not have to worry.

Remember: the more you worry, the harder it gets to take things easy.

I work with kids as a kindergarten teacher, and it breaks my heart when I hear them ask me:

“Are you an adult? because you laugh too much to be a grown-up”

I have gotten this comment more than once, believe it or not!

I remember mentioning a crazy statistic in my bestselling self-help book that adults laugh only a few times a week, whereas children laugh a couple of hundred times a day.

Laughing is like medicine.

It is our free medicine not to take things so personally or seriously, and stay light-hearted and healthy.

So are you feeling down and don’t know what to do?

Laugh at yourself and find some cheer in this statement!

The takeaway

Here are the five niche things you can say to yourself today:

Damn, you are funny

Thank you for staying true to who you are

Thank you for letting me experience emotions, whether good or bad

I appreciate you getting out of bed today

Thank you for being alive and thriving (even if you don’t believe you are thriving… yet!)

Which one is your favourite and why?! Share below.

With love,

Grace