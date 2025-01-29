We all have those beliefs that bombard our brains when overthinking.

We all hold perfectionist beliefs about ourselves to a certain extent that either exuberates or exhausts us.

I have come to realise my perfectionist beliefs and battled with them.

Now I have made peace with them — do you want to?

Here are five perfectionist beliefs holding you back from fulfilling your potential!

If I am not the best at what I do, then I am a failure

Nobody is the best at everything.

Just let that sink in for a moment.

You can’t be the best at everything but maybe at one thing or a few.

But then again, even if you aren’t the best at what you do for a living or passion, you may be better at something else.

You still haven’t discovered it yet maybe…

Give yourself time to write and read, then paint and ponder. There is a creative soul within you (you know it, that is why you are here!) waiting to be unleashed.

Even if you aren’t the best at what you do, never think you are a failure.

The point is: Don’t beat yourself up for not being the best in everything you do. I certainly have been there, and done that.

No one can see or know my flaws

This is something that we all suffer from.

We want to stay strong a lot of the time and not show our flaws, but as writers, I am sure you show your flaws in your writing (at least I do!).

I think it is vulnerable and raw to show off your flaws as then you can connect better with people around you.

I have experienced this through my books.

My second bestselling self-help book has been described as a friend or coach rooting for you because of the way I speak in it. I flow with my subconscious — nothing can stop me!

Anyway, back to the perfectionist belief that is holding you back: this is for sure.

Imagine you are in a relationship and you aren’t open about how you feel — how do you expect your love to understand you?

Imagine you don’t open up to your family — how do you expect them to help you in the right way?

I know it gets hard sometimes, especially when you are the strong one, but everyone struggles at some point or other and this is something you have to accept.

The more you are open about your flaws, the more people will accept you for who you are as well as yourself. It is a blessing to be open and raw so use it intelligently.

I have to live up to what is expected of me

Nothing is expected of you except your expectations.

Ever thought of this? Ok, so people may hold expectations of you or over you, but that doesn’t mean shit. Sorry for the language. I htink when expectations are there, then pressure gets in the way and you start to not feel OK.

Nobody is telling you to live up to what is expected of you — only yourself.

You are holding yourself back.

Ok, so I get it. There are big expectations of me from my mum that I will marry and have children (this is something I would love to do by the way).

So this expectation of me sometimes makes me feel bad because I feel behind.

At 26 years old, I have had to move back in with my dad after being in a mental clinic, but all is well. I need to keep reminding myself all is well.

There is nothing wrong, I just need to stop pressuring myself.

Nobody is telling you to live up to what is expected of you except yourself, so take some pressure off and feel better.

I need other people’s validation and approval

This perfectionist belief that other people’s validation and approval will make everything better is true.

I have seen it in so many perfectionists that it drives me crazy.

I used to work in a supermarket and the guy I worked with when taking milk to the fridges had so much more potential than working there.

He was fast and efficient in every job he did, but he made a note of it towards our boss every time.

In other words, he was a lick ass.

The funny thing is, he didn’t get bonuses or treated better than any of us, so it was quite a waste of his time if you ask me.

I think perfectionists who seek others’ approval don’t accept themselves for who they are or give themselves enough credit so go searching it through other people. It’s toxic.

It isn’t going to get you anywhere more extraordinary, trust me.

People have their issues to deal with and don’t care about yours as much as they might show it.

In other words, you don’t need people’s validation and approval to be a better person, but start to learn to accept yourself and then magic will happen.

Let other’s expectations go and make your own — that is the best way.

Making mistakes is a sign of weakness

Making mistakes is a sign of growth.

If you ever think this is true then you are very far off… many famous and rich people have said that mistakes are what is needed to grow and flourish.

Here are some quotes to get you into this thought process:

“There are no mistakes or failures, only lessons.”― Denis Waitley

“Always make new mistakes.” ― Esther Dyson

“Mistakes are the portals of discovery.” ― James Joyce

“Failure is the key to success; each mistake teaches us something.” — Morihei Ueshiba

“All men make mistakes, but only wise men learn from their mistakes.” — Winston Churchill

And there you have the key — learn from your mistakes so dabble with them and get depressed over them.

But learn and move on — this will make you strong, definitely not weak!

The takeaway

Five perfectionist beliefs that are holding you back include:

Making mistakes is a sign of weakness

Needing other people’s validation

Having to live up to what is expected of me

Nobody sees or knows your flaws

Not being the best at what you do makes you a failure

Share below what you are getting rid of today!

