Do you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders? You are not alone.

Right now is an intense time of energy worldwide and in the universe (stay with me, even if you dont fully believe in all this!).

The thing is: You are there for others, but what about yourself?

I feel for you.

I have been there and burnt myself out by putting everyone before myself (as a holistic healer with my yoga students and coaching clients, as well as family).

So I am here to remind you to step back and be still.

Today, you will learn how to set boundaries and their importance in your well-being, the importance of taking time out, and reflecting to release.

This was a post originally from Medium back in 2021, when I was in the mental clinic.

Recently, I’ve been feeling emotionally drained.

It has to do with the fact that I have to deal with mental health issues as well as my boyfriend’s. It can be hard.

We have all been through a lot in the past year, so it is totally normal to be emotionally unavailable — don’t be so hard on yourself.

Do you also feel down sometimes and don’t know how to cope?

Then here are five ways to cope when feeling emotionally drained.

The meaning

According to The Energy Blueprint, to be emotionally drained is when you are overtired or overworked, which happens to us all at some point.

This can appear as depression, anxiety, sleepiness, or exhaustion.

Furthermore, there is a scientifically backed reason behind becoming emotionally drained, and that is because: