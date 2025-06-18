Mindful Moments: Cultivating Inner Peace & Emotional Growth

Mindful Moments: Cultivating Inner Peace & Emotional Growth

Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
2d

Thank you, Grace, for creating this space and for inviting me into such an important dialogue about what it really takes to show up online, not just visibly, but also authentically. I’ve been reflecting on how much inner work is required just to hit "publish" sometimes, especially when what we’re sharing comes from the heart rather than a mored put together persona.

One thing that struck me as we wrote this piece is how different “stepping outside our comfort zone” can look depending on where we're starting from. Some of us are confronting self-doubt, others perfectionism and others still are learning to trust that our words matter at all.

So I’d love to hear from this community:

What’s one internal barrier you’ve had to face, or are still facing, when it comes to showing up more fully online?

