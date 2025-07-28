💛Thank you for being part of Mindful Moments. If these reflections resonate with you, and you value calm, clarity, and courage in your life, become a paid subscriber. I honour your interest in cultivating deeper emotional awareness, and you deserve to heal in mind, body, and soul to feel whole. Your support keeps this space alive and allows you to thrive.💛

What if the life you’re living is a mirror reflecting yourself to you?

This isn’t just spiritual stuff; this is key to real, grounded, lasting transformation.

When you stop chasing, fixing, overdoing, and overthinking… and instead, turn inward with intention, you unlock magnetic power.

Your thoughts shape your world.

Your healing shapes your relationships.

Your self-love shapes your reality around you.

You don’t need to do more, you need to be more— more aligned, present, more YOU!

If you’re ready to stop attracting from wounds and start attracting from wholeness, this is your moment.

I am not what happens to me. I am what I choose to become. — Carl Jung

Life is a reflection of yourself.

I finally get it. Now you can too.

When you realise this sweet spot, then life shifts for you in magical ways.

It is as if you have found the key to the portal of being rather than doing. (This was one of my first posts on Substack back in January this year, to be more and not do more .)

We have been taught to work hard, but what if I told you it is all a lie?

They want us to work hard so they can control us.

Society manipulates us into thinking that if we work hard, then we will be generously satisfied with wealth, that car, that house, and the rest.

Meanwhile, our nervous systems suffer. (Plus, wealth has nothing to do with how much you work, but how aligned you work with what you learn.)

The real trick lies in reclaiming your power and regularly activating your parasympathetic system (with the breath and mindfulness) so you can live in alignment and not constant anxiety.

Yes, you in the back there: it IS possible to live with daily inner peace.

The way you show up, shine bright, speak up, listen attentively, and work mindfully.

That is how you align with the wealth, health, and happiness you deserve.

It is about living *intentionally, directionally, and repeatedly*.

Here are the 3 ways to attract what you are that I have recently tapped into:

How you attract what you think

"For as he thinks in his heart, so is he"—Proverbs 23:7

Ever looked at someone in the street and thought “aw no, bless them” (maybe just me with the blessing ahaha… I bless everyone I pass as an empath, I can easily soak in everyone’s energy if I didn’t lol!).

They look weary, lost in their head, lost in life…

There are many people that we know like this.

I am sure one has come to mind, if not yourself, relating to this too…

You lose most of your life fighting a battle in your head, responding to “how are you?” with the usual:

“Ah, I am surviving”.

The moment you step out of this victim role of “poor me” and step into the responsibility role of “powerful me”, everything changes for the better.

The moment I went through my break-up four months ago, I was devastated.

I put my all and heart into this relationship, and I truly didn’t expect it to end the way it did. But life happens. I move on and learn the lessons to expand.

I suppose it has come with my fair share of heartaches over the past decade that I have practised this ethic of getting up and getting on with the "higher good,” because I choose to see, even in the hardest times, that everything is working for me.

This small but subtle shift has empowered me to make aligned decisions by connecting with my intuition and listening to God.

From my best friend passing at 21 to my mental breakdown five years ago and spending half a year during Corona in the clinic, I feel I can take on anything now.

My inner resilience persists in the hardest times, where I snap myself out of the victim role and take responsibility.

I take responsibility for the way I think. That is it.

I think “all is working for me”, and it does, because I believe in it, and I nurture my mind with empowering statements such as:

My personalised mantra taken from my first short self-help Ebook during Corona.

This sweet shift to reattune to life working for you allows you to attract what you are.

So, what are you choosing to think? We have 60,000 thoughts a day: BE WARY!

I’d love to know what you think regularly and if there are any empowering affirmations that you wake up or go to bed with?

How you attract what you haven’t healed from

I am finally understanding this for what it is.

If you haven’t healed from certain things, then you attract them in others. Simple.

Be it a toxic relationship or friendship, or even colleagues.

Think about it this way: You are a mirror of what happens within.

Read that again.

All that surrounds you is a reflection of what is inside you.

When I noticed post-break-up that I had essentially attracted someone who matched my energy when getting up on my feet again, all started to make sense.

I hadn’t taken the time to work on myself.

So cliche, right?

I am sick of hearing this, too: WORK ON YOURSELF. WTF DOES IT MEAN?

It doesn’t necessarily mean go to therapy once a week or the gym every day.

It means daily, consistent habits that align with your frequency.

The more you do, the more you become.

If you haven’t fully healed from something, then going to therapy once a week won’t help unless you take the lessons with you and adapt them into REAL LIFE.

It means journaling, crying and letting go, moving through icky emotions.

It means journaling, crying and letting go, moving through icky emotions.



You heal by releasing, not retracting.

You heal by releasing, not retracting.

How you heal to attract all you’re meant for (prosperity in mind, body, and spirit)

The most magnetic energy is loving yourself. When you do, others are attracted to you. When you do, all aligns with what is meant for you.

Our life force energy is precious.

When you work on yourself and look within, then your world on the outside must align with what you believe on the inside.

When I stopped for a second to prioritise myself

my healing was being present.

I became present with my past, myself, and my future.

Within a few weeks of heartbreak and not knowing , but not allowing the whys, whats, whens to overcome me with my fear and anxiety, I heard the answer and went with it.

And now what? I am moving to Costa Rica in two weeks.

Radical changes happen when you radically put yourself first.

No, this doesn’t mean you gotta get up and go!

I am sharing this with you because you can make your dreams come true.

the past four months, we are on a vibration of healing and magnetism

More people deserve this cleansing, this reattuning to their higher selves.

Stay tuned because realignment is possible at any given moment.

Stay tuned because realignment is possible at any given moment.

Then, when we get you there, you attract all you deserve: wealth, health, creativity, freedom, happiness, the lot.

Then, when we get you there, you attract all you deserve: wealth, health, creativity, freedom, happiness, the lot.

With gratitude

Grace

If this message stirred something in you — that quiet knowing that you’re meant for more, then do share and comment.

