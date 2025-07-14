💛Thank you for being part of Mindful Moments. If these reflections resonate with you, and you value calm, clarity, and courage in your life, become a paid subscriber. I honour your interest in cultivating deeper emotional awareness, and you deserve to heal in mind, body, and soul, as I have done. Your support keeps this space alive and allows you to thrive. Paid subscribers receive a complimentary 30-minute soul session: real talk and reconnection.💛

You’re not too old, and it’s not too late to live a life that feels like you.

Maybe you dream of starting afresh, a new career or studies, moving somewhere else, or simply trusting yourself again.

Maybe fear or timing has kept you still, but your desire is proof that your spirit’s alive.

You get to choose how you grow, who you connect with, and what dreams you bring to life.

In this piece, you’ll reflect on the power of effort in friendship, the beauty of unexpected new bonds, and the soul lessons from people who’ve shaped you, even if they’re no longer here.

One of our six essential human needs is connection, and this month, we are diving into the whys and hows so you can live a more fulfilling life.

I'm here to remind you that you can do all you want to do, and you are NEVER too old or "late" in the rhythm of life.

You decide. You are the creator, curating what you want with what you have.

This month in Mindful Moments, our motto is centred on community and connection.

Friendships have been the foundation of my success. Simple.

My family are the reason why I felt so guilty for suffering suicidal thoughts back then, as all they have ever done for me was out of pure love.

The people I have met on my path so far have blessed me with numerous lessons.

WE are meant to thrive together as social beings, and I am here to remind you of this power in a world of disconnect, loneliness, and mental health issues…

You crave deeper connections, but you don’t know why you keep attracting toxic relationships or friends who walk all over you. I am here to tell you why and walk with you towards healthier, lasting relationships.

You are not alone.

You are not too old.

You are NEVER too LATE!

You want to live more intentionally.

To move through life with more ease and less anxiety.

To try something new without feeling behind or questioning.

To trust yourself again.

Maybe you want to study, but you feel "too old." (I did at 27 lol!)

Or you dream of living abroad, but fear being a beginner.

You imagine quitting your job or finally leaving a situation or relationship that no longer fits, but still… You wait.

Let this land: You are not too old. You are not too late.

You’re a beautiful, complex human with desires that deserve to be honoured, not ignored.

And yes, you can do all those things in your rhythm.

How do I know?

Because I did. Again and again.

I’ve started over so many times, it’s become my superpower.

From hospital rooms to classrooms, heartbreak to healing, I’ve rebuilt my life with the help of deep connections and soul friendships over the past decade, so that I feel invincible now, moving continents.

I find my community wherever I go. I attract with love and all the peace I know.

This month, we’re exploring just that: community and connection—the foundation of my healing, my joy, and my strength.

Friendships have been my foundation of strength since I can remember, and still are.

I wouldn’t be here without my family or friends, and I am SO grateful for having such beautiful people in my life.

It is because of them that I keep thriving and trusting in my unshakeable foundation of faith instead of fear.

It is because of them that I have healed myself from mental health issues, back to my sunshine state self.

It is because of them that I live to this day.

It is now also because of my online community that I feel the power of healing together: only in communities can we navigate the rapid change best.

For now, let’s begin with some of the connections that have given me courage over the past three years in rebuilding myself and regaining confidence:

Long-distance friendships New friendships in my studies My ex-relationship My parents

1. Long-distance friendships: Love travels with you

Since age 16, I’ve known the ache and beauty of long-distance friendship.

When I moved to Germany as a teen, it tore me away from the friends I’d grown up with. Yet the truest one—the one who later passed and inspired my journey of showing up online and sharing my light—visited me five times in two years.

We wrote letters: pen-to-paper letters (just before the days of Facebook exploding!).

To this day, I write letters to long-distance friends.

I also send songs that remind me of them, or I think that would tickle their fancy. A spontaneous voice note with an update or “thinking of you”. A quick “I miss you” when a memory of them lands.

Here’s the truth: friendship is effort.

I’ve lost some friends along the way, but I’ve never lost my desire to show up when someone crosses my heart.

Effort is love in action.

And grace is knowing people are doing their best, even if they don’t reply.

I came to quickly realise not everyone finds it easy to act in the moment and take out their phone to reply or raise someone else’s vibrations.

I came to notice everyone has an excuse: life itself.

But not me. I always made time.

I knew this as a teenager, as my mum is a sentimental soul and would get upset when her friends wouldn’t call or reply to her letters.

I soon noticed that we cannot take things personally, and we can learn to understand, but also learn that everyone has their rhythm of life, and I respect it as much as I can and learn to flow with it (and not always nowadays be the one who is making effort and not getting it back).

One of my love languages is expressing gratitude: I have always done this.

Through years of moves, illness, healing, and reinvention, my long-distance friends have cheered me on from afar.

What do they say? Distance makes the heart grow fonder.

I say with friendships, distance makes the connection deeper.

Distance doesn’t weaken love. It deepens it when effort stays alive.

Luckily, we have the means to contact anyone we like instantly.

Unfortunately, with that, we have high expectations of others to respond rapidly…

It is all a balancing act, a game to play and figure out for yourself.

When in the clinic and starting afresh in a new city and studies, my friends believed in me and always cheered me on from a distance (even when I didn’t).

I feel them in my heart, including my deceased best friend to this day.

We carry our friends with us, and then when we meet them after a while, it feels as if no time has passed by… that is the most precious gift of all.

My friends and I from the past 13 years reuniting in London again last month!

2. New friendships: Growing roots in strange soil

I met my two friends on the first day of school in 2022: a Croatian and Colombian (lol sounds like a film).

When I started studying to become a kindergarten teacher, I was scared.

Was I too old? Too “late”?

But on the first day, I met two women and just like that, we clicked.

Like me, they were starting again in a new language, a new country, and a new phase of life.

We saw each other’s fears, courage, and dreams.

Over three years, we grew in love, resilience, and joy.

We celebrated weddings, pregnancies, breakups, and breakdowns.

They saw me through a deep heartbreak.

And we ended our studies dancing on stage like kids because we knew: life is too precious to take seriously all the time.

These women were strangers once. Now? They are part of the equation of how I am here now, making my dreams come true.

You never know who you’ll meet when you say yes to a new path.

I noticed that the commonalities we shared instantly made our bond stronger.

Instantly, we clicked. We understood each other on so many levels:

Foreign language, new start, studying again, fear of failure, and the rest that rattles with the courage and insecurity of starting afresh.

We grew together these past three years in ways unimaginable.

I saw my Croatian friend get married last year in Croatia, and my Colombian friend got married and pregnant in the last months of school (it was her plan all along!).

They have seen me in love, navigating a new relationship to breaking up before the end of our studies, and still getting through because they knew too of all that I could achieve and do.

On Friday at our graduation, we got on the stage one last time to do a silly dance (oh the silly delights of doing an apprenticeship to be a kidnergarten teacher in Germany!) and laugh about it.

We don’t take life seriously, and that is one of the biggest lessons we learned together.

3. My ex-relationship: Letting go to let my dreams come true

I envisioned my future with this man: marrying, travelling, having kids… the lot.

We grew together so much in these past four years, but I met him at a time when I was not healing myself but searching for a partner to fill that hole within me.

I didn’t realise at the time that I was looking for someone to fill the void I hadn’t yet healed. But now I do. (Better late than never!)

Although we didn’t end well, I wish him only harmony and health.

We loved each other deeply and made so many beautiful memories while learning about ourselves in many ways together.

The thing is, we both had different dreams: he wanted to move to the USA, and I didn’t.

Along the way of us planning our lives after I would finish my studies, it felt like I was latching on to HIS plans, forgetting about my own…

So when we broke up, this big dream of Costa Rica arose again within…

It has been a dream after reading a book about this country at 18, based on a journalist who travelled to the top happiest countries in the world.

Costa Rica stood out to me: the wildlife, the blue zone (where I will be living, omg), the nature…

So I put it off because back then my parents said it was too far away and I went to Spain instead to be an au pair (I don’t regret it at all!).

Along the way, in 2018, when finishing University and having founded the yoga society with my best friend at uni, we thought it was timely to go and do our Yoga Teacher Training.

Where did I suggest?

You guessed it: Costa Rica.

She wasn’t so fond of the idea, and we ended up going to India — best place considering we went to the place where Yoga was born in Rishikesh!

When I told her about my adventure now, she was not surprised one bit and said:

“It is meant to be that you go there, I knew it. You have wanted to go for so long”

Hearing her say these words got me, and also reinforced that all is happening FOR ME!

My other friend astonishingly added:

“Wow, you wouldn’t be going to Costa Rica if you hadn’t broken up”

Ends up, I am grateful for my ex relationship in more than one way.

We broke up, and I broke open…

In that space, my dream came back alive, and I mustered the courage to curate my life suiting my needs and priorities.

Sometimes, the people we love most are the ones who help us see what we want, even if we have to walk away from them to receive it.

4. My parents

My beloved parents have always wanted the best for me. I am blessed.

Although they split in 2020 (a story for another day), their fountain of love in God has always astonished me in how they share and care with others selflessly.

It is because of their unfailing generosity, I am the way I am, too.

Brought up as a Christian, I was taught all the correct values, such as “love your neighbour as yourself”, with ways of treating others and myself being steadfast and honourable.

All that I am and strive to be, I owe to my mother and father.

They never questioned what I had done when I didn’t follow the societal standard of getting into a full-time job post-uni or travelling to India to get my YTT.

My mum frequently said to me as a child, “The world is your compass”.

And now, despite their sadness as I will be halfway across the world, they are still excited for me and understand I must do this for myself.

“Children, if you want to be wise, listen to your parents and do what they tell you, and the Lord will help you” — Ephesians 6: 1-3.

You’ve grown because of the people in your life

Not all relationships last, but they all teach.

Not all relationships are good, but they make us who we are.

Some offer us joy.

Some tough lessons.

ALL OF THEM shape who we become (even if you don’t think it or aren’t aware of it, every person leaves their mark on you somehow).

I am here—graduated, healing, moving to Costa Rica—because of every soul who loved me, cheered for me, and even left me.

Friendship, community, and connection: they are the glue that holds our healing together.

Join us in Healing Hearts Hub, where we live intentionally and grow exponentially!

Let’s Reflect: Grab a journal or take 5 minutes to pause and ponder

Where have you made consistent efforts in your friendships, and where could you offer more? Have you created enough space for new people to come into your life? What might that look like? What’s a powerful lesson someone taught you, even if they’re no longer in your life?

Let’s grow forward,

Together.

With love,

Grace