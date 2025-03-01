Yesterday, I was a

—literally.

I have always been the one to make people laugh, feel seen, and heard, plus the one with the loudest laugh in the room (it used to make me cringe, but now I love it about myself), so being a clown suited me more than I thought! Aha.

I felt an excitement celebrating Carnival in Kindergarten.

I let the kids paint my face, played games, danced, sang, and soaked up the joy.

What struck me most wasn’t just the fun of the moment but the deeper realization that this job—being surrounded by children, playing, creating, laughing—is healing my inner child.

It is about noticing your wounds and conditioning, to show yourself grace and rewire your dialogue to suit you now, not then.

Funny, I mentioned in my Note last week that I had always loved working with children, and only now at 30, am I training to be a kindergarten teacher in my third language.

Two years ago I doubted I could study again blablabla… Now, in my last year, I am confident more than ever.

I help these little ones feel seen, loved, and celebrated.

In doing so, I’m also giving that same gift to the younger version of myself.

It’s alignment in the purest sense, and I love it.

It got me thinking—how do you nurture your inner child?

What brings you that kind of unfiltered joy? Let’s talk in the comments.

I have been healing on so many levels for many years now, and I know how to help you on your healing journey too.

It is hard to navigate alone, I get it.

Dealing with emotions, people, and situations is tricky.

You crave more mental stability and don’t want to be in your head constantly.

There is a lot of noise, but you deserve peace.

Imagine waking up with a deep sense of peace, no anxiety gnawing at you—just clarity, confidence, and excitement for the day ahead.

You’re no longer rushing through life, feeling behind or doing things just because you should.

Instead, you move at your pace, trusting your process, knowing you’re exactly where you need to be.

You’ve let go of overthinking.

No more second-guessing every decision or wondering if you’re on the right path.

You know you are—because you’ve built a life that aligns with what truly matters to you.

There’s no tension in your chest, no background hum of stress. Just calm.

Because you trust yourself, the timing of your life.

And you wake up feeling free.

That’s what’s waiting for you when you decide to become a paid subscriber today, you’ll feel a deep sense of relief—like finally having a clear path forward instead of wandering in the dark.

Every Monday, you will start your week with a focused topic to help you heal— you can move through life with ease, clarity, and confidence.

Each newsletter empowers you with wisdom, a guided meditation, and a weekly affirmation to rewire your mindset for success, healing, and inner peace.

This isn’t just another email—it’s your weekly reset, your moment to realign, refocus, and step into your highest self.

The truth is, you don’t have to struggle through this alone.

Subscribe now, and start every week with the mindset, energy, and authority to create the life you deserve by gaining access to:

Weekly posts to start your week with ease

Access to my exclusive community chat

Monthly Q&As for personalized advice on stress management, living in the present, and inner peace

As a founding member, you get a 50% discount entry into my Healing Hearts Hub, an online community where we dive deep into personal growth and healing. This is your opportunity to grow exponentially in a supportive space!

But here’s the thing: it’s not just about the paid content… YOU PAY FOR PROGRESS. It’s about making sure you feel supported and inspired every step of the way. For just 13€ per month, you’ll get access to a whole new level of healing and connection. I’m excited for you to join me!

If now is not your time, let the thought of living life with ease sink in, and as a free subscriber, you will still receive monthly mindful newsletters with a motto for each month.

I’ll see you on Monday with our focus for March: inner calm!

Remember: The more you focus on something, the more it grows.

With love and gratitude

Grace