The majority of people don’t live real life anymore…

They live it through a screen or put their life into the hands of others.

From the train and plane windows, I watch eyes glued to phones, minds on autopilot.

They’re on standby.

Are you?

Or are you actively writing your plot instead of blaming, complaining, and drifting?

Teaching outdoor yoga recently to fresh faces each week makes it clear:

Most people exist—they don’t lead.

Then there’s me and you (if you’re ready for dreams that come true).

This week, I was told I am “very intentional”, and that is how my life is.

Because I have been intentional with my life (aka listening to your intuition, taking time to heal, journal, be in nature, be with loved ones, etc), the past 3 months post-breakup:

I have been able to manifest my dream life after a long time of dismissing my desires (if you have been one of those carers in a relationship, you will feel me! NOW WE ARE FREE!).

I am moving to Costa Rica in mid-August. It is happening.

It was already happening a few weeks ago, as I had visualised myself there.

Ugh, not that again: I HEAR YOU! But seriously, all is happening for me, and it can for you when you do one thing…

I will share it tomorrow in my newsletter! But listen up first.

From now on, all my juicy detes will be shared with paid subscribers:

Time is precious, and energy is currency.

Why me? Because I walk you to harmony—and set you free.

So reflect tonight on this:

Are you on standby, or are you actively participating in your life?

Do you mostly take the victim role of blaming and complaining?

My two-week proof that intention works when you step out of your comfort zone and step INTO YOUR WORTH:

Digital-detox adventure in Budapest with a dear friend.

London weekend for a 30th birthday blow-out.

Returned to Germany to twist my ankle—but still taught 18-year-old boys mental health, yoga & journaling in a workshop the next day (with my foot up!!)

Guided 111 people through a summer solstice yoga flow in German (confidence unlocked!).

Email landed: dream job in a Costa Rican jungle school—starting August.

I knew it before it arrived.

That’s the Law of Assumption: claim what’s already yours.

I am still soaking it all in… The life I am leading is the life I finally deserve to be living.

There was one small switch I had to make for manifestation to work and come through.

If you’re new here (I appreciate you!) — life hasn’t always flowed for me, although my life motto is “go with the flow”!

At 21, I lost my best friend, whom I had tried to help for years out of addiction and mental health, so I wrote my first self-help book in grief.

At 22, I graduated in Journalism and Spanish and left the UK for Spain; I became a well-being coach + yoga teacher.

At 23, I jumped to Berlin with a camera full of dreams with my creative ex.

At 24, the pandemic, my break-up and my parents ‘ job loss led to jumping into teaching daily online yoga and meditation to keep us sane.

At 25, psychosis. Depression. Finally, self-published the book I’d written back at 21, but imposter syndrome had held me back.

At 26, I restarted life in a new city after a 6-month stint in the mental clinic and trained to teach kids, my forever muses.

At 27, I battled with “Im-too-old” fear, studied anyway.

At 28, confidence rebuilt—loving relationship + learning in harmony.

At 29, I felt safe, secure, back to my ritual-rich sunshine self.

At 30, another break-up—another breakthrough. Costa Rica calling (since I was 18!).

Life doesn’t just happen to us; it happens with and for us, so we can share the map.

Tomorrow I’ll reveal the one tiny switch that unlocked every manifestation above.

I’m still in awe—and ready to hand you the key.

So there is a bit about me, now tell me about you! How would your life look in a summary above? Kinda crazy, right?

Because life doesn’t just HAPPEN TO US, it happens with us, and more importantly, lately, I have noticed it happens for us when we tap into the higher consciousness.

I am here to show you dreams DO come true, and you are already all you want to be.

You won’t wanna miss tomorrow’s newsletter where I spill the tea, sis…

Ready to step out of “comfort” and into conscious creation?

Community is the fastest route through rapid change, and Healing Hearts Hub is ours.

We just journaled intentions for next month.

We show up as we are—safe, seen, heard—so growth feels natural.

Claim your first month free in Healing Hearts Hub now.

Doors for July close at the end of next week—your story deserves a bolder next chapter.

So, are you ready to build sustainable, healthy habits with me in a community?

Communities are the single most effective way to navigate rapid change.

Through change, we grow, when we look within and know:

WE ARE SAFE!

With gratitude

Grace