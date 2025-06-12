are you ready to move with your healing—not against it?

Hey sunshine seeker,

You want more than just coping.

You want to feel whole again. Grounded. Free. At peace in your body, not fighting it.

You want real transformation, not just inspiration that fades when life gets hard.

That desire? It’s sacred.

And it’s possible. Journaling can take you there.

Journaling guides you with care to become more aware.

That’s exactly what I explored in my past lives this week—on the kind of healing that begins when you start listening to your body, and speaking up.

Health, harmony, and self-expression:

Form a powerful foundation for a meaningful and aligned life. One where you thrive.

Do you listen to your body?

Not just conceptually, but in the quiet, everyday moments when your body says:

“Slow down.”

“This pain is a message.”

When we ignore it, we stay stuck.

When we listen, we begin to shift.

When we journal, we let our thoughts go.

When we move through our emotions and don’t ignore them, we heal.

When we come together and start to take small steps, we grow exponentially.

That’s why I created my Self-Healing EJournal and Healing Hearts Hub—both perfect companions to your healing journey, depending on whether you are seeking solitude and introspection or to share in a safe space to grow with like-minded people.

My e-journal came from a space to help others treat themselves with grace.

But that’s it, right?

You can read the tips, but the support to apply them to your life is lacking.

Many of us struggle to apply wisdom from self-help books on our own.

We don’t need more theory—we need daily support, gentle structure, and real connection.

And that’s also why I created the Healing Hearts Hub:

An online sanctuary to walk beside you.

Because that’s what I needed in my darkest days (I share about in my live with Emily).

Inside the Hub, you’ll find:

A safe space to open up and not be judged

Daily check-ins—from Thankful Thursdays (community guided meditations) to Transformational Tuesdays (intentional change)

Encouragement on both the good and hard days

A chance to show up, share, and move toward the energy you want to live in

A focus on gratitude, empathy, and embodiment, not fear or self-doubt

Your healing doesn’t have to be lonely.

You don’t have to carry it all alone.

I did, and it became too heavy.

I broke down finally.

Now my sunshine-state mind is back to help us all heal together, hand in hand, step by step. Because, in the end, it is the small steps that truly count.

You’ve heard it before, and I’ll say it again: consistency and empathy are key.

Consistency in who you are, who you want to be, and where you want to go…

Empathy towards yourselves and others, encouraging collective growth and harmony to spread like light (which we need more of in our current modern lives!).

Give your nervous system a break and your parasympathetic system a hug.

Learn how to breathe to reset and restore your presence, not pressure.

We rise, together.

Are you ready to live in deeper alignment with your body, your truth, and your healing?

I’m walking with you. See you there.

With heart,

Grace

Thank you

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app and become a paid subscriber for real change from experience.