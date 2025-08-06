Hi love,

This is Bettya.

I want to tell you a story.

Once upon a January morning, I was doing what I do most mornings: sitting on my meditation cushion, quietly waiting for the universe to whisper something useful.

Usually, it’s a gentle nudge about forgiveness, or a reminder not to finish the almond butter straight out of the jar. But that day, I got a very different kind of download:

“Substack.”

A whisper out of nowhere.

I didn’t even know what Substack was. I blinked out of my stillness, squinted at the vision. Was it a new chakra I hadn’t heard of? A yoga pose? What’s Substack?

I’ve been in branding and marketing for what feels like 43 lifetimes, but writing?

Writing has always been my quiet love. So I leapt in.

I wrote my first post about chakra cleansing and healing the energetic field.

And then... Grace replied.

*Cue cosmic music and slow-motion déjà vu*

I didn’t know Grace, but I knew her. Instantly.

Like we’d been swapping soul notes long before Gmail existed. We started messaging.

Then, doing weekly “Sound and Light” chakra cleanses together.

Just like that.

We come from totally different worlds:

I’m a Persian living in Greece; she’s a British-German yogini in Germany.

But somehow, our worldviews align like stars.

We talk about everything: destiny vs. free will, karma vs. ‘the script is written,’ and whether the root chakra needs peppermint tea (still undecided).

Our styles differ.

Grace is more “let it flow,” I’m more “let’s outline the flow and colour-code it”, but the love, the laughter, and the longing for truth are the same.

And it turns out that’s enough. More than enough.

This is the beginning of a journey. A true one. A sparkly one.

A little mystical, a little mischievous, a lot from the heart.

And we’re so happy you’re here with us.

Two women and one path of remembrance.

Now, we offer this to you.

If you’ve been feeling off, unclear, stuck, or simply tired of pushing through pain alone…

You don’t have to.

You can be held. You can realign. You can remember.

One chakra at a time.

More tomorrow.

With tenderness,

Bettya & Grace

→Feeling the call? Your free 20-minute intro session awaits.

No pressure, just presence.