Overthinking gets the best of us.

It kills joy and swallows our sense of hope.

One of my coaching clients recently asked me what to do when overthinking begins.

I’m sharing the three questions to ask when your overthinking kicks in, so you can kick them out because guess what?

Life is short.

Do you wanna keep wasting time in your head and forget to live instead?

Nope. But that is essentially what you are letting happen time and time again.

Overthinking stalls you by:

Making life plans becomes more complicated in your head,

feel stuck in the past, so you can’t live in the present,

contemplate what you’ll say, do or commit to…

All the while, life keeps slipping through your fingers, and you end up feeling like you’ve just wasted too much time “dreaming” and not enough time “doing”.

I hear you. I feel for you. You are not alone!

The majority of people say “one day” embedded with anxiety that this one day may not happen.

Years pass, and you remain in the same situation, facing the same struggles, feeling stuck.

We are now nearing the end of 2025, and you still have things you want to do, say, explore, and accomplish.

And oh my love, you can.

I am living proof that anything can happen if you just do it and trust in your process.

I moved to Costa Rica a month ago, and my soul feels like it has been here forever.

I listened to my soul’s calling without doubting, but it took a lot of inner work.

Sure, there were times my old self and loved ones with fears nudged me back to overthinking, but I stayed grounded with practices I am here to share with you.

“Don’t brood. Get on with living and loving. You don’t have forever.”

– Leo Buscaglia

These practices brought me here.

I dedicated myself to trusting my process, but it isn’t always easy.

It has been challenging recently.

But I am dedicated.

If you are here for the easy, quick ride to success, then sorry to say, but there is no shortcut.

You gotta put in the work and become more aware to take care.

One big practice that has helped me since I can remember is journaling.

3 questions to ask yourself when overthinking:

newly adapted from one of my best pieces on Medium…

The more we reflect on thoughts and don’t take them on, the easier it becomes to let them come and go, and you can get back to your flow!

As I say to my yoga students during our meditations:

Notice your thoughts like clouds: don’t attach yourself to them, but become the onlooker.

That, my friends, is truly the start of centring yourself in confidence, clarity, and calm.

Stick with me, and we'll get you there, one article at a time, for Mindful Moment Mondays.

Where did it come from?

“Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action has arrived, stop thinking and go in.”

– Napoleon Bonaparte

First things first, find out where your overthinking has come from.

It may be due to self-esteem issues (most likely cause, I’d say), future concerns or having too much on your plate.

For my client, it was a mix.

She was overthinking about making videos for her content creation and marketing ideas.

Thing is: she’s a perfectionist.

Can you relate?

So when it came to actually recording the videos, she hadn’t done anything about it (yet) because she’s procrastinating with perfection becoming the root cause of her overthinking.

Perfectionism is holding her back — does it ever hold you back, too?

Acknowledge your traits, and you can quickly tackle what is holding you back.

Notice that perfectionism is there, but it’s also an excuse.

Sometimes, overthinking wants us to come up with many excuses, and it’s bad for our mental health.

Our mental health suffers, and we end up feeling shame, doubt, and all those other lush negative emotions (not).

When we got to the root cause of her overthinking — aka perfection — we were able to speak around that and how it made her feel.

Whenever you overthink, always remember to ask first, Where did you come from?

Question your overthinking as if it is a person — not yourself.

By questioning its existence, we detach ourselves from it, which is compulsory in curing it!

Do it like confronting a thief in the night, giving it a fright.

Next up in the three questions to ask yourself when overthinking:

Why is it here?

“Rule number one is, don’t sweat the small stuff. Rule number two is, it’s all small stuff.”

– Robert Eliot

After questioning your state of overthinking, now we need to ask why it is there?

When I overthink, there’s a reason behind it festering and lingering around.

Question Overthinking is the best option to open up to moving onwards.

When I overthink about my future right now, I need to stop and trust.

I ask myself why it is here?

It is here because I feel irritable. I want everything now.

I know I have it all now. Already it is mine (check out the law of assumption — changed my life and got me here to Costa Rica).

Pretty legit reason to overthink, right?

I mean, of course, overthinking is going to take over during hard times — it is just the way you cope with it then that matters most.

Tip: Imagine your overthinking is not a part of you. Detach yourself from it by asking why it is present and what you can do about it. The sooner you detach yourself from it, the easier it will be to distinguish and distract yourself from it.

Last but not least, the question to ask yourself when overthinking is:

What could this mean?

“Most misunderstandings in the world could be avoided if people would simply take the time to ask, “What else could this mean?”

– Shannon L. Alder

Mostly, we misunderstand our emotions and why they are lurking around.

We tend to be defeated by them too soon because we repress them, as it seems way easier that way. It’s not.

The same applies to overthinking.

We don’t question it enough, so it becomes a part of us and can lead us to negative thoughts, even suicidal thoughts at times.

Don’t let overthinking deter you from the light you are made of!

Instead, question its existence and dig deep into why it lurks around.

When I overthink, it is mostly because of my future (you’re the same, right?), and it gets me.

What is the point in worrying about the future when all we have is now?

I always come back to this and thank the Lord that we can live in the present moment, not worry about the future or concern ourselves with the past.

I understand it is easier said than done, but when you question your overthinking about what it means, it may show you what you need to know to move on.

For me, it was the fact that it meant I am not prepared.

So what did I do? I prepared myself for my future by researching and stopping procrastinating.

Procrastination is the friend of overthinking, so be wary!

The Takeaway

The 3 questions to ask yourself when overthinking kicks in are:

What does it mean?

Why is it here?

Where does it come from?

I hope these questions help you hone in on your overthinking and stop you from thinking too much!

