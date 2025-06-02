Most people live quietly, but not necessarily comfortably, inside their comfort zone.

Is that you?

The one watching others chase dreams, travel, create, love fully, and thinking, “If only I could…” or “Wow, what a life they’re living…” as you live in standby or survival mode.

You’re not alone.

I’ve heard this from so many before.

The truth is: stepping outside your comfort zone becomes more natural the more you do it. Like anything, practice builds confidence.

But the real block? It's often not fear of the unknown…

It's feeling unworthy, stuck in comparison, and doubting your power.

It GETS me that SO many people live this way, not allowing themselves to step into the freedom they yearn for…

I’ve been committed to stepping out of my comfort zone for over a decade: learning to trust myself, over and over again, even through hard things.

I’m not claiming perfection — far from it.

I’ve walked through psychosis, depression, deep loss… but what remains is this steady knowing: I am free. I am happy, back to my sunshine state baseline.

Adventure sets my pace, but it’s gratitude that grounds me and grace that guides me.

So ask yourself today: Are you truly living? Or just staying safe?

Because you are worthy of a life that excites and expands you.

Let’s get you there this month!

If you’re new, welcome to Mindful Moments, where we focus on purpose, peace, and prioritising love by cultivating inner peace and emotional growth.

Every month we have a focus to find more clarity and be reminded of our WORTH. You will receive monthly hacks and humble reflections.

This month’s focus is: Stepping out of your comfort zone This month’s mantra is: I embrace challenges and am open to the unknown This month’s reminder: Change starts in small daily steps towards courage and confidence

When you become a paid subscriber, you’ll feel a deep sense of relief and direction because you know your worth. Start every week with the mindset, energy, and authority to create the life you deserve by gaining access to:

Well-Being Wednesdays with fire inspiration collaborations

Monthly Q&As for personalised advice on living in the present and inner peace

As a founding member, you become a founding member of my online community, Healing Hearts Hub: a safe space for like-minded people actively on their healing journey seeking more support, depth, and growth. We meet for weekly mindful meditations & MORE to come!! (Everyone gets a first free 1-month trial to see if it feels right for you)

This isn’t just another email—it’s your weekly reset, your moment to realign, refocus, and step into your highest self.

This month, I have a brilllllllllll line-up again with some inspiring friends here for Well-Being Wednesday Collaborations!

4.06: 6 subtle things to give you instant confidence to step outside your comfort zone with

11.06: Setting Intentions for Clarity with

18.06: The Power of Showing Up with

Here is our live :)

25.06: The Power of Learning with

Here is one free article from the archive for Mental Health Awareness Month:

June’s Motto: Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone

Because growth doesn’t happen where it’s always comfortable.

Yesterday, I taught QiYoga to a group of around 20 people, most of them seniors.

I led the class with our new theme in mind.

During my classes, I gently reiterate questions to ponder:

“Where in your life are you pushing yourself beyond the familiar, to grow stronger?”

So at the end of class, an older man came up to me and said with a soft smile:

"I like your classes... but leaving my comfort zone? That’s not for me."

I smiled back and said,

"Well, you respect your flow. You know what’s good for you."

He paused, then added,

"I just go to the edge. That’s enough. I’m scared."

I stood there. Smiling. Breathing.

And I didn’t reply — because in that moment, I felt the truth:

Most people live their whole lives inside their comfort zone…

And that’s okay. I respect that.

I never push further than what my class gently invites.

But inside, something stirred. I was reminded how MANY people live in a state of fear. The state of being scared constantly, so they hold themselves back intentionally.

I realised — wow — I’ve spent the last decade making “stepping outside the comfort zone” not just a habit... but almost a way of life.

A kind of devotion.

I moved countries alone at 18 to Spain to be an Au Pair and fell in love with the Spanish culture, which led me to study the language and live there on three different occasions.

I travelled solo in India after my Yoga Teacher Training, and met strangers who became friends.

I’ve fallen in love with discomfort.

It has opened my heart, my mind, and my world.

And today, I can honestly say:

I am free. I am happy.

My baseline is freedom and security.

My home is within me.

But it took many small, brave choices to get here.

I ended up in the mental clinic with psychosis and depression after uprooting myself so many times in Berlin and being torn out of the state of trusting.

I have failed, lost, grieved, and been depressed.

But now, my baseline is back.

As change approaches me in the next three months, I have faith.

When fear appears, I say “I have no worth for you whatsoever” (learnt from my beautiful meditation teacher

love ya), and it dissipates like that.

Your mindset is your friend or foe.

Which one are you choosing?

I am not scared, but I am steady.

Steady, strong, and unshakeable in my foundation of grace and gratitude, knowing that wherever life takes me, there are SO many good things coming my way…

I am anchored in the practice of putting myself out there.

I know that my way of life is what so many “dream” of but never do…

So I ask you — gently, honestly:

Do you want to live like that older man…

Saying “No” to life’s gentle nudge to grow, stretch, and expand?

Or will you trust yourself enough to say “Yes” to a life beyond comfort?

One of the real joys, freedom, and full self-expression?

Yes, you can stay safe. Stay small.

But life will stay average (and you deserve way more).

You’ll stay questioning and comparing (worst part).

You’ll be frustrated and never satisfied (state of limit).

New things will scare and stop you from reaching your potential.

And as one woman said to me at the end of the class, too,

“I wish I could do what you do with grace and ease”

Beautiful compliment I took in with gratitude, but girl, YOU CAN!

THAT is why I love coaching and bringing out the best in people.

Ready to step out — one small, supported step at a time?

Then join me in one of these three intimate spaces:

Alignment Mentorship: 1:1 Coaching – I’ve opened up three exclusive spots for those truly ready for sustainable change this month of June. This is deep, slow, real transformation for those who are READY for real lasting change grounded in gratitude and momentum.

Message Grace Grossmann

Let’s Heal Together:

Join the Healing in Action Community

If you’re ready to stop healing and carrying all your weight alone, this is for you.

Connect with others navigating similar emotional shifts to reach higher motivation and inspiration. This space is your reminder that you don’t have to heal in isolation. We grow, support, and motivate each other through:

Biweekly journal workshops, Weekly Guided meditations, Monthly live group coaching sessions, and so much more!



- Work in Your Own Time: Online Summit Replay – Our live summit from last week is now ready to revisit! Tune in any time to access your immersive holistic healing toolbox for your:

broken heart,

irritated gut,

or an overthinking mind.

Trust yourself today. Even one small step can lead to the life you’re truly meant to live.

But before you go, let me ask you one thing:

What’s the ONE thing holding you back the most right now from stepping into the unknown?

Hit the button below and let me know.

Message Grace Grossmann

With love and wild calm,

Grace

PS. Share this post with others if you feel the topic resonated with you

Share