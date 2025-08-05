Hi sunshine seeker,

Four months ago, I was in pieces.

A love I believed in had crumbled, and with it, my sense of direction.

Now, I am moving across the world with calm, confidence, and clarity because I took the time to

listen to my intuition,

reconnect to what’s real

and rediscover my worth.

Everyone has been applauding me for being “brave” recently.

So here I am to share with you how I achieved this: making my dreams come true, landing my dream job, and moving across the world in just four months.

This is so you can truly heal, too.

If I can pick myself up and rekindle my love for life during my hardest days, so can you.

Here’s the story of two souls intertwining in healing and how I was able to heal “rapidly” according to our standard understanding of “time”.

I thought I’d rush to teach again, to help others through their pain, as I always had.

But this time, something said: Wait.

Heal yourself first.

Return to your roots.

My heart breaks and hurts.

Just like that, all my dreams to marry this man, have kids together, move countries, keep travelling, loving, discovering... Dissipates in a few words.

Just like that, I'm alone again.

Then Bettya appears, like an angel in the background of my life that sometimes feels like a film set. It's her time to enter.

She offers her heart's work to help heal with a chakra cleansing meditation.

It arrives at the right time, as if her article reaches my soul strings, meant only for me in that moment, whispering:

"Remember to take care of yourself and not just rush into helping others this time in your heartache"

In the past, I've transmuted my pain into wisdom with writing, and henceforth wrote two books during the two hardest times of my life that have helped people live better lives accordingly.

Plus all the yoga classes, meditation courses, and coaching calls.

I fully put myself into my soul work, thinking I heal when I share how to deal.

In the process, I forgot to prioritise myself.

Not this time. Not anymore.

A gift from God, reminding me to put myself first, even as a passion-led mentor with constant ideas flooding through to help heal us on a conscious collective level.

We start the week after my break-up.

I ask Bettya, pretty startled at how we've just connected at the right time:

"Why now?"

She replies with vigour, calm, and confidence:

"I have a feeling you need it now more than ever"

Her words arrive at my heart, tears flooding down my cheeks with pure gratitude.

We resonate. Instantly.

Our souls intertwined as if we knew each other in a past life.

She came into my inbox with an article about chakra cleansing.

I read her words as if she were whispering directly to my aching soul.

Not with advice, but with presence.

Since then, we’ve met every week to cleanse, realign, and remember who we are beneath the heartbreak, the heaviness, the shoulds and scripts.

Now, we’re ready to offer the same deep healing experience to you.

Because we know what it’s like to fall apart — and how to find your way back.

This isn’t just healing.

It’s remembering.

Remembering you are already whole, enough, as you are.

We guide you back to your true essence so you can show up with clarity, confidence, and calmness, even through the big shifts and changes life will always shake us with!

We do not avoid the pain; we progress through it.

We do not push down emotions; we flow and glow with them.

With love,

Grace & Bettya

PS. Our story continues over the next days, as I share how I showed up the past four months while mentioning what exactly chakras are and how chakra cleansing is more than just weekly meditation, but hits you on deeper levels of rewiring and relearning.

Share