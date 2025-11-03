Hi sunshine seeker, I’m so glad you are here.

Mondays dont have to feel mundane, and you dont have to be in pain.

Be that manifesting in your body as chronic pain or intrusive thoughts in your mind:

🌞You dont have to suffer anymore. That’s why I’m here.🌞

5 ways to cope when feeling emotionally drained is dropping in your inbox tomorrow.

For now, let me remind you of your power and Mindful Moments being key:

You’re here because you’re one of the brave ones—the ones who are ready to feel, deal, and heal.

Welcome to Mindful Moments, where we practice soul care, not surface-level advice.

I know you can find life hard, and it can be, because if life were just one wave of happiness, it would be boring…

The waves of all emotions are what make life beautiful and let us grow with gratitude and grace. 🌊

It is about flowing with it all.

I can, and you can, too.

Mindful Moments is having a lil REVAMP after nearly a year and over 1k subscribers. Thanks for being here.

Oh, and it has been 2.5 months since I moved to Costa Rica alone, having never been here, and I feel at home…

Many people ask me “how” I healed from heartbreak in a few months, to then land my dream job as a kindergarten teacher here…

But I’m not here to hype hustle, quick fixes, or manifestation-control that comes from the masculine energy, when it is actually out of the feminine energy, AKA surrender.

I’m not here to preach, but remind people to slow down, feel deeply, and live aligned.

One of my many self-help book reviews confirms this:

Are you still in your head?

It is time to get out and into your body, into ENJOYING LIFE!

I help sensitive people remember their power by healing emotionally and reconnect with their inner guidance, so they can live in peace and manifest what they truly desire—without forcing or rushing, but flowing and TRUSTING!!!

My core promise for YOU:

👑A weekly newsletter to start your week grounded and ready for ANYTHING, from making your dreams finally come true to even daily tactics to deal with emotions and not let them OVERTAKE your show!

👑for people who are ready to feel, deal, and heal—so you can live with clarity, calm, and confidence, in alignment with their intuition and highest path.

This isn’t self-help for the mind. This is soul care for the brave.

Emotional healing, intuitive living, and inner peace—delivered weekly.

You pay attention to what you pay for:

Every Monday, receive:

How to become more emotionally intelligent and not addicted to attaching yourself to negative emotions

How to live in alignment with peace, intuition, and your soul’s timing

This is soul care for the brave. Not quick fixes—true shifts.

Why now?

> You’ve gone to therapy. Tried yoga. Read all the self-help books.

But now… you’re ready for something deeper.

Something lasting.

Here, we slow down to feel, deal, and heal—so you can treat yourself with grace, build a grounded gratitude practice, and live with natural joy and quiet confidence.

No forcing.

No rushing.

Just real emotional awareness and aligned living.

This is where your truth gets to breathe.

Mindful Moments Premium is for the brave ones ready to:

Let go of emotional noise and reconnect with inner clarity

Practice soul-aligned gratitude and grace

Move from survival mode to sustainable, embodied joy

I am so glad you are here.

With gratitude

Grace