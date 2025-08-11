You can get out of your head and into your heart. It’s a Frequency. It’s your key to feeling *finally* fulfilled and fueled with wealth, health, and joy. Here’s how.

Hey love,

So many of us search for clarity in our thoughts.

We think harder.

We battle with scenarios like a film on repeat in our heads.

We ask everyone what they’d do or what we should do…

without knowing that within is the biggest clue.

True clarity doesn’t come from more thinking.

It arrives when your energy aligns.

When your chakras are attuned, when your body is grounded, and your field is clear.

Suddenly… you just know.

Realignment. Recentered. Reattuned.

Think about it like this:

What do you do to a piano or violin when it's out of tune?

You get it tuned up. Or whatever you wanna call it.

What do you do when your phone is running out of battery?

Hastily find your cable and plug it in.

What do you do when you are stressed, tired, or depleted?

You may ignore and keep going, but you will burn out at one point or another.

You question life, what and where you are going, or why you are even here...

Ever heard of your chakras? Your energy?

No, this is no woo-woo, this is real.

The moment I switched from my head to my heart, and allowed them both to reconnect, I started listening to my intuition, making big, bold steps with calm, confidence and clarity…

You are a source of light, and you must take time to be bright.

-- I did four months ago, post-break-up.

I could've kept going and started worrying about all the hows, whys, whats, and whens to figure out.

Instead, I trusted I already knew.

I took the time with Bettya to recenter myself, heal my broken heart by listening, letting go, and loving myself.

And in these 4 months?

My dream to move to Costa Rica arose again like the song you had on repeat for months, but you couldn't remember the title anymore.

Just like that, I made my dream come true and my life turned around for the better.

I took time to do these chakra healing meditations, to journal, to reattune to my intuition, God, and my higher intelligence to lead me onward and upward with love.

I put myself first.

You deserve to.

We go deeper. We don't just meditate.

We intertwine sound, chanting, and presence to reattune to your higher good.

This isn't just another guided meditation or healing session.

This is about realigning to your soul.

In alignment, you live authentically – what we all crave and can embrace easier than we think. And no, it is not about success on the outside, but true success comes from the real work within.

This is about remembering who you are to recenter your energy back towards love and light. So you can shine bright.

You aren't just here to survive.

You are here to thrive and feel alive.

Sadly, the majority of people do just survive.

They live on standby, forgetting to charge themselves up as much as they do their phone. Not you. Not anymore.

You are ready to reattune to your trust that you may have put aside due to... well, life and being busy.

You cannot keep putting off growth due to "being busy" or forgetting to prioritise yourself while showing up for everyone else.

These chakra healing meditations are an invitation back to your true self:

The inner child that is calling out to be heard, seen, felt, and healed.

You must return to your roots to rise again.

This means unravelling the layers of society's standards, expectations, conditioning, trauma, childhood weight, and all the things you ate (or didn't).

This means releasing what no longer serves you.

This is about being still in God.

It's about forgiving yourself.

Showing compassion, care, and consideration for all your past selves so you can show up now as the best self you want to embody.

But really, you are already this person of love, light, and laughter.

You just have to remember.

This is the energy that will bring you prosperity in wealth, health, and happiness.

Clarity isn’t a reward for hard work. It’s a natural state when you’re in alignment.

You don’t need to force your next step.

You just need to clear the noise so your soul can speak.

We’re here to help you hear it.

With light + love,

Grace & Bettya

→ Start with a free 30-minute energy tune-up. Let the clarity come.