5 days in and I am already settled.

Sounds funny, right? How can I adapt to change so quickly?

Maybe I was ready and ripe for a new start.

Perhaps this place was truly called from my heart.

Either way, I am grateFULL as I sit here in my new place of writing. (With burnt feet and legs full of mosquito bites, aaah!)

You crave the courage to leap into the unknown,

the ease of flowing with change, and the peace of knowing you are exactly where you are meant to be (even when it doesn’t feel like it).

From landing in the mental clinic 5 years ago to finding my sunshine state again, I know what I am talking about when it comes to trusting, even in the hardest of times, with no light to be seen…

Today, I’m sharing the 3 simple but powerful practices that have helped me:

adapt quickly

stay grounded

enjoy uncertainty

let go and follow my flow

You’ll see how uncertainty comes with change, but how connection, courage, and cultural flow can turn fear into freedom!

By the end, you’ll know how to restore your natural state of trust and use it as a compass to guide your next chapter of life, no matter how big or small.

My heart is overflowing with inspiration, and it’s only been a matter of days…

The majority of people have asked me, “How do you do it?” this whole time.

Do what? I reply bewildered, forgetting that this isn’t the “norm” to get up and go and follow one’s dreams, but then I remember: I have done this for the past decade.

Listened to my heart and followed my flow, from leaving home at 18 and moving to Spain alone and then again to Sevilla, a few weeks after my best friend passed at 21.

It is not an escape, but a chance for my soul to repair itself and feel whole.

A gift I do not take for granted, one I have nurtured for a while:

The capacity to trust.

Wholey. Fully. With trust, I flow, let go, and live in the now.

With trust, I return to peace, seek adventure and make magical memories.

So as I sit here, I ponder what to write about… SO much has already happened, and so much to share and care!

Today, you find out the 3 ways to trust your process and flow with change because essentially, change is our only constant, so why are you still scared of it?

Most people forget their superpower within: your natural state of courage has been thrown in the bin.

But here, with me, together we can win.

Win the power of peace, health, wealth, joy, and adventure.

Restore your natural state of courage, calm, and confidence so you can live a life led by intuition and not fear.

Oh, and as I just wrote that, the sun peeked through the trees behind me, as if to say, yes, this is abundance in real life to set yourself free…

I am so glad you are here, walking this path of peace with me.

If you have been a past yoga student of mine, I already miss you(!), and yes, I will be working on providing one weekly yoga class from the beach for paid subscribers.

In the works. One step at a time.

If what I share nourishes your heart and sparks inspiration in your journey, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

When you invest in this space, you’re not just supporting my soulwork— you’re committing to your own real growth.

You receive tools to anchor trust and courage in your everyday life

You become calmer and confident Because the truth is: we value what we choose to invest in — here, that investment is YOU and the life you are creating. One full of love and no more fear.

With me, you rid fear and draw near.

With me, you get out of your head and into your heart!

With me, you say bye to the past and welcome presence and an exciting future.

From now on, all my mindful Monday newsletters are paid. So, are you ready for real lasting change? I am here to help sensitive people heal emotionally and reconnect with their inner guidance, so they can live in peace and manifest what they truly desire—without force but flow.

Last week,

and I did a 7-day series about chakra cleansing meditation with our offering for the people who are

ready for real change to live intentionally.

As

said herself:

If you don’t know, then you wanna know:

It was a big tool that got me here after only 4.5 months post-breakup and breakthrough…

It helped me cleanse my heartache and remember my dream of Costa Rica… that has now come true.

I manifested my dream life rapidly thanks to inner work and chakra cleansing.

You are NOT broken, nor are you lost— you have simply forgotten to look within and connect with your power:

Here are 3 ways how I flowed through change and trusted the process the past five days, and already feel at home halfway across the world with nobody I knew, but now do…

1. Connection

The power of connection is the real deal to help us feel and heal.

I’ve said it before, I’ll never stop saying it: community is what we need to feel free.

The feeling of loneliness derives from the place of disconnection, aka our world today.

We are so addicted to our screens that we forget to look up and let conversations fuel our souls to feel whole.

I am so grateful that I landed in a homestead with a Costa Rican family.

The couple are evangelical and have been devoted to taking on volunteers for the past 13 years (I was unaware of this when moving here).

They invite volunteers from all over the world (and of course, the world is small, so the two girls that end up being here at the same time as me are from Switzerland and Germany!)

A taste from home for us to unite and feel alright.

I explored the beaches, chased sunsets, and waited for buses on the street side, not knowing what time it would arrive this past weekend.

We were also blessed with the fact that the son is home this weekend, so he gave us a feeling for this area, chauffeuring us to the beach to catch the sunset, and driving faster than he should on his quad…

My soul felt alive.

I got to sit on the beach and speak to his cousin, a fisherman here since he was 15.

I asked him what pura vida meant for him…

Being on the sea, he said.

I can imagine, I replied.

The feeling of freedom is riding with the waves, that I am sure.

I got this homestead with no expectations of what it would be like.

I had no idea that these volunteers would be here. I thought I would be alone.

It has turned out better.

Why?

Because I came with no expectations.

I allow myself to go with the flow (which some friends are like arghhh, grace, how didn’t you know? when it came to requiring a return flight to show!)

But I accept and let go (THEY NEVER ASKED FOR THE FLIGHT!).

I trust. Again, this power of trust has brought me people and places alike aligned with my higher good.

And every time, it shows me there are always good people in our world: we must trust more in humanity and have hope in each other and the power of one another.

PS. I am writing my next book (it will be a bestseller, I feel it) here, and the theme is most likely going to be connection.

2. Courage

You can reignite the feeling of courage when you take brave steps, even if they are small — consistency is the key

I took a two-hour bus here, and I spoke with this guy the whole way.

After all, it was only him and me.

We chatted as if we were long-term friends catching up again about everything and anything.

The journey went so quickly as we got right away into a deep conversation.

Isn’t that the whole point in life? Exchange stories and share your own.

I truly believe this, even more on Substack nowadays.

So many people have landed here to share and care.

Anyway, at one point, he said to me,

“Wow, you’ve lived a thousand lives already in 30 years”…

What a blessing.

But that isn’t the point of this story.

He asked me how I do it?

Again, how I’ve travelled alone since I was 18 and keep “starting again”

I responded,

“Courage is our natural state,” and thus it is.

He seemed startled. He’d forgotten.

But then he remembered… As he mentioned, he saw it in his kids’ daily routine.

Then we went on to chat about my passion as a kindergarten teacher and how kids really do remind us of our natural essence.

SO, the next time you get scared of something new, think of your inner child:

What would 3-year-old you do?

Laugh, stomp their feet, scream, and move on. Try it out.

3. Cultural changes

Food is always at the heart of every culture, no matter where you go

Food brings us together.

No matter where you are in the world, dishes are waiting for you to discover.

In its simplest form, we are humans, and we gotta eat after all!

I’m sure you’ve noticed this when you travel and either want to stick to what you know or like to follow the country’s flow.

I am the latter: I love to try new cuisines, and there is nothing that stops me…

Ok, well, the past 5 years being vegetarian did hold me back a bit, but then again, in Europe, there is a big trend of veganism, so it was easy and exciting to experiment!

Now, on the other side of the world, where the fish is fresh and the main dish is beans and rice, I would be silly to say no to the local fish soup that the lady cooked the other day… Right?

There are many cultural changes to take into account, but I am a free, easy-flowing kinda gal.

So there is my short but sweet summary of my first five days here. My heart is FULL. Sure, I have cried, I have danced, I have been in bed scared when it thunders and rains like I’ve never experienced before, but I remember: I am safe.

I am where I am meant to be, and so are you.

There is nowhere you aren’t meant to be.

Go out and seek the lessons in every conversation, every sight, and let go of fright.

With gratitude

Grace