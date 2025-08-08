Hey love, it’s Bettya to share the story of how you get started when you are broken and just want the pain to go away…

A real heartbreak, the kind that rearranges your insides. Grace wrote to me.

She had just gone through a break-up, and not the “meh, we’ll stay friends” kind.

This was a love-soaked dream suddenly punctured.

One of those “I thought we were building a life together” collapses.

You know, the kind that makes even your eyelashes ache.

And then, somehow, I appeared.

Cue the second round of cosmic music.

She wrote back to my Substack post as if we’d already been talking for years. Her words had that unfiltered, soul-level honesty that makes you blink a few extra times.

She called me an angel. I blushed in Greek.

Here’s the thing about heartbreak:

It doesn’t just hurt emotionally.

It lands in the body.

In your energy field.

In your root chakra, which suddenly feels like it’s been cut from the electricity grid.

No ground. No plan. No sense of safety.

Just floating grief and the echo of what almost was.

That’s where we started.

Not with a pep talk. Not with “you got this.”

But with the root.

Each week, we “met” for a light + sound chakra cleanse.

Grace, radiant in her realness.

I, holding the space with tuning sound, colour frequencies and mantra chanting.

Slowly and steadily, I watched her begin to come back to herself.

Not because she pushed through the pain, but because she sat with it.

And let me tell you, that takes guts.

(Which, by the way, is the solar plexus chakra. We go there too.)

These cleansings aren’t magic spells.

They don’t erase the ache. But they do help the body and energy field start processing what the mind is still trying to make sense of.

It’s like wringing out a soaked emotional towel, one layer at a time, so you can start to breathe again.

Grace didn’t rush to be “fine.”

She chose to be true.

Somewhere in the middle of root and crown, something beautiful opened up…

So here we are. Sharing it with you. One chakra at a time.

More tomorrow about why you don’t need to do this alone, but collective healing allows you…

With love,

Bettya and Grace

