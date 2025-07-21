💛Thank you for being part of Mindful Moments. If these reflections resonate with you, and you value calm, clarity, and courage in your life, become a paid subscriber. I honour your interest in cultivating deeper emotional awareness, and you deserve to heal in mind, body, and soul, as I have. Your support keeps this space alive and allows you to thrive.💛

Are you the person you would like to spend time with?

Most people aren’t.

They speak without pause, without presence.

They speak shit for the fun of it.

No filter, no awareness.

Just a monologue that makes others silent and unseen.

You know that feeling when someone turns a conversation into a monologue, right?

You're left there nodding, absorbing it all like an emotional bin. (Germans say it best.)

I've been that bin most of my life. It’s exhausting. It’s lonely.

Not me. Not anymore. Nor you.

Today, you will find out how to be the person everyone wants to be around.

You don’t need to keep shrinking to fit in.

You don’t need to carry what’s not yours.

Freedom begins when you remember who you are—beneath the people-pleasing, beneath the old stories.

When you start putting yourself first with love and clear boundaries, things shift.

I know because I’ve done it—after my breakdown in Berlin, after absorbing everyone else’s pain until I shattered…

Now, I glow.

Not because life is perfect, but because I’ve chosen to be my true self—around my parents, strangers, and even old friends of my mother (today’s deep dive).

I’ve learned that healing isn’t always about changing, but returning to who you are.

So again: Are you the person you’d like to spend time with? Let’s help you say yes.

That ties in beautifully with our focus this month in Mondful Moments:

✨Connection and Community✨

You deserve to feel connected— to yourself and others who see you and walk beside you.

Join

How I exuberate sunshine

I have been known to be a sunshine by friends and family alike since I was a kid.

What is my secret?

I am myself!

I bring out the best in people.

I make them laugh. I help them relax.

I have always been a safe space for others, which is why I thrive at being a well-being coach and yoga teacher for the past 7 years.

I am a healer. (But also an empath that used to soak in everyone’s energy that led to my mental breakdown! SO YES, I know what I am talking about. Here’s what it is like to work with me.)

There is no secret formula, no code to crack, and you DEFINITELY don’t have to copy someone else, but remember who you already are.

When you are your true self, you permit others to be themselves too. That is the ripple effect of authenticity. That is the real magic.

I’ve come to see this as a superpower; one I nurtured through every season of shedding, healing, and returning to myself.

1) spending time with my mum

My mother dear came over for a week to celebrate graduation with me. It was lovely.

I only see my mum once or twice a year now, and this was an extra treat before I go on my adventure to Costa Rica in three weeks.

I was always one to be present with my family and friends.

I was the "onlooker" from a young age, soaking in everyone's behaviours (and waiting for my socialite mother to stop talking with other friends!)

So at first, when she said she planned 3 meet-ups with her friends, I was pissed off.

I thought: thanks a bunch, we only have a week, out of which 2 full days, because I was working.

But then I remembered: she is a natural networker and has so many friends, so it made sense that she’d like to meet up with them after 5 years of moving away.

I went with her on her three friend dates, and one stuck out the most: the day before my period was arriving, so I thought:

“Ah, I will let her go out with her three friends for dinner and catch up because my energy is pretty low after work.”

Then my intuition told me different: GO.

So I never ignore her nowadays and went.

It was wonderful.

I noticed myself speaking my truth and sharing my story with them (two of them have known me since I was a child). They are in their late 50s, and they asked me:

"Are you always this confident and happy?"

I laughed. I guess I am. Nowadays, more than anything.

They congratulated me on healing from my heartbreak and said they see me "glowing" going into this new start, only 4 months after my break-up.

I thought to myself: that was a nice reminder that I AM healing and I HAVE healed a ton these past four months by reconnecting with my dreams and MAKING THEM COME TRUE: and so can you!!

Sure, I could let this heartbreak get me down and doubt myself, but instead, as I do, I use hard times as lessons being shown to me and grow through them.

It has come with practice. I have had my fair share of hard dealings, believe it or not, and I am "Only" 30, as many older people say to me. But I have an old soul.

I have felt lost and shed a lot.

I have always dedicated myself to inner work and being a healer.

I could've shown up to this dinner with my mum and her friends thinking "Ugh" in my period mode of "meh", but instead I embraced it as an opportunity to speak up, shine bright, and enjoy being in the present moment with my mum and her friends.

You choose who you want to be.

We also spoke about them all doubting themselves in some form: one in her weight, and I thought, wow: age really is just a number.

Self-acceptance has nothing to do with age nor does wisdom, but inner work does.

So remember, like I said last week: it is never too late or too early for that matter of fact.

2) spending time with my dad

I have had the honour of spending time with both my parents the past week separately.

Ironically, through their separation, I became closer to them both in unique ways.

My ex didn’t get it. He was in awe at how I could forgive my dad so easily for cheating on my mum and still being so close to him.

I said he rescued me in my darkest times in Berlin in a closed-off mental clinic during corona 2020 to bring me here to the south in a mental clinic closer to him.

He brought me fruit salad daily (the diet in the mental clinic is shit, considering mental health has EVERYTHING TO DO WITH WHAT YOU EAT TOO).

Even though visits were banned at that time during Corona (stupid, because I needed connection more than ever in a clinic full of strangers and disconnected souls).

My mental breakdown brought us closer than ever before, and he accepted me more than ever (which was weird because I was so ashamed of my depression).

We went hiking this weekend and I cherished every moment.

We were back to our roots: in the forest and climbing a mountain.

The last leg of the hike to the top of the mountain — wait for the view below!

Back in 2018, we climbed Snowdon in Wales after I graduated from Journalism and Spanish, so we kept the tradition true and 7 years later, for my next graduation in kindergarten teaching, we climbed a mountain in the Allgäu.

This time, we stayed in a hut on top and it was priceless.

The stunning scenery and quietness soaked into my soul like never before. I felt whole.

Being around my dad, I am calm. I am at ease.

He started complaining, and I said

"hey, stop that - I don't know you like this" and it hit me: so many people are on this auto-pilot of complaint and I cannot stand it anymore (after 3 years of working with colleagues who CONSTANTLY COMPLAIN!). Seemed like I shook it out of him after a few hours and we went back to laughing and mooing at the cows as my dear grandfather used to.

So: do you complain a lot? Tap into your awareness this week and notice how EASY it is for you to slip into this state of being. Then stop. Look up. Light up. Let love lead.

3) people watching

This is one of my favourite hobbies. I've watched from afar since I was a child.

I am a pro at tapping into who you are in the first few minutes of meeting you. (LOL I sound like a witch! I am not. I am a healer. BIG difference. Also CRAZY as

reached out to me after us connecting back in April and our video call, leading him to yet another self-discovery!)

"To sonder" means to ponder others' lives. It’s one of my favourite things to do, especially at the airport.

I notice many people are lonely. Well, by now, you should know, loneliness is a WORLDWIDE epidemic. Hence, why I see and feel it in the majority of people.

Are you lonely?

I used to be too. But let me remind you: You are not lonely nor are you alone — you are just disconnected from your soul and don't feel whole.

The way back to feeling fulfilled and naturally fuelled daily is by being part of a community.

If you are on your healing journey and are ready to stop suffering alone and want to live more intentionally and grow exponentially, then join us in Healing Hearts Hub.

I get how the people who were meant to love you unconditionally may not — they criticised you. They broke you.

I am sorry if that is your story, but your future doesn’t have to look like that.

You can heal. You deserve to be with others who see the best in you.

Your people exist. People who see you. People who get you.

If you’re ready to stop navigating life alone—and start feeling fueled, grounded, and seen—join us in Healing Hearts Hub with your first 15 days for free to find your feet.

Thanks for being here. You become your best friend by treating yourself like a friend.

with gratitude

Grace

PS. Like this post or leave a comment if something spoke to you!