Dear sunshine seeker,

Whether you celebrate this time of year or not, many people comply with the consumerist side of Christmas.

Do you?

We all do, to a certain extent.

Our cultures have pushed us to seek out materialistic items for the feeling of fulfilment, but guess what?

Being is more than having.

The moment we realise this, we become lighter and brighter and do not crave items for our happiness or seek approval from others.

Today I am returning to my home country, the UK, and I look forward to being with my family in the present moment away from distractions, making yummy food, laughing, drinking, and making merry memories…

Those are the best gifts and remembering that Jesus came to the world to shine his light of love and peace.

Considering soooooo many people live with a nature of wanting more and not being more, in my terms a fearful nature, it is no wonder more than 40% of adults worldwide experience anxiety, making it the most common mental health issue we battle with.

I have not nurtured this trait of fear, but many of my dearest and nearest have/do.

Losing my best friend at 21 (he was king of anxiety and tried to cover it through a plethora of techniques like drugs) made me notice the beauty of my mindset and how I had a calling to spread the power of peace…

YOU have it within you.

I am here to guide you towards it because YOU deserve to live a life free from stress and anxiety, but rather with compassion, creativity, and care.

So that is why I am bringing out my self-healing journal in mid-January for you to:

understand your emotions and gain clarity

identify triggers and learn to cope

reconnect with your true self: peace

cultivate self-love and acceptance and heal from past wounds

experience the power of self-compassion

Considering you are my lovely subscribers (thanks btw!), I am offering a discount for you to get your hands on the self-healing journal PLUS my guided help to be accountable for making journaling a habit and stepping into your power in 2025.

I am only opening up *10 spaces*, so reply before the end of the year to start your 2025 with direction and motivation.

For those on Substack, you can pay €13 per month to be part of an exclusive mindful community chat with daily prompts to reflect on and grow.

Leading two meditation WhatsApp groups during Corona, I truly noticed the benefit of being a part of a group with like-minded people seeking peace. Together, we rise.

Let’s face it: we all struggle with keeping up and making excuses. That is why I’m here.

How can you be mindful, feel less stressed and be aligned with who you are and what you do daily?

It is possible — trust me.

By being consistent, being mindful, being YOU!

This is the hiccup many of us have: we necessitate a mentor or coach (as I do, too and all of the successful athletes, business people etc. out there).

Hence I thought it would be great to offer a deeper dive with me to be your accountability partner, well-being coach, and spiritual guide all in one!

Many of my past clients over the past five years have described me as “a life coach who empowers you.”

Here’s more about what to expect from my upcoming self-healing journal:

With that said, the best investment we can make is in ourselves.

So what are you going to indulge in this Christmas?

Have you ever felt that your daily anxiety, pressure, or stress is a sign urging you to pause, reflect, and step into your power?

This Christmas, I wish you a season filled with peace, love, and harmony—today and throughout the coming year.

Starting in 2025, I’ll be sharing exclusive monthly newsletters every Monday, filled with deep reflections, practical tips for managing triggers, and strategies to cultivate lasting peace. Plus, I’ll have exciting new offers designed to support your journey.

For those seeking a deeper experience, you’ll also gain access to exclusive weekly content and monthly Q&A sessions where we’ll explore mindset shifts, personal growth, and meaningful reflection together for a discounted amount of 123€ per year.

Why not share this gift of peace with someone you care about? Gift a friend or family member this transformative experience.

Let’s step into a year of growth, healing, and profound peace—together.

I am looking forward to more growth and healing.

If you are called to finally transform your life for the better,

you know where I am — a click away.

With love and light,

Grace