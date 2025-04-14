Have you joined me in the art of prioritising yourself? We focus on a simple but powerful motto in Mindful Moments every month to create more space for grace in your life.

Whether you're new or have been here from the start, my mission is to guide you back to your truest self: grounded, clear, and connected.

I get you to calm, ease, and confidence because my words support you in becoming more of you — when you create space around you, you make room within you.

Become a paid subscriber now to receive real tools and reflections from my deep inner healing journey, delivered twice a week: a mindful start every Monday and a midweek well-being post collaboration with some of the most vulnerable and inspiring voices here.

and I have been working on a piece on anxiety for this week.

Declutter your mind, declutter your life.

Proven to be key to a more focused life, key for me to find tranquility.

Proven to still my mind and surrender to the process of life untangling around me.

Proven to still any fear within me and bring me peace.

This weekend, I was taken away by a surge of release. The full moon’s energy and the spring clean vibes curated a space for newness that got me in a state of flow.

My life could go into chaos because of all the changes thrown at me now, but the more I shift, align, and break free, the more I seek to ground myself and find rest in the restorative power of decluttering around me to make new space within me.

I dance with discipline, I find freedom in letting go, embracing my flow state.

With the recent full moon as my cue, I invited a weekend of full release: three bags of clothes cleared from my wardrobe, my living space reset for stillness, and my mind gently untangled from its busy loops.

Decluttering isn’t just about the physical — it’s an act of love for your mind, body, and soul.

Whether you’re making room in your closet or your heart, the process is the same: release, realign, and make space for more of what you truly want. Here’s how to have fun with releasing and regaining strength.

When I make space for stillness, I make space within and around me simultaneously.

Cleaning to declutter within and around

Many friends have asked me how I enjoy cleaning the dishes or doing house duties with calm and joy. It all starts with creating space, inside and out. When I engage with the cleaning’s calming effect, I can be sent into a frenzy of meditation in movement.

The Flow State: Movement Meets Meditation

When I start, I don’t stop: a state of flow takes me away.

The flow state is reached when we dedicate ourselves fully to one task at a time.

Be it creative, a practice to lose yourself in and still find yourself, do what feels good to you.

This weekend proved that movement could be limited when I sprained my ankle on a nature walk.

I had to surrender.

I invited her in with love as I noticed my body was telling me to rest.

My friend came over, we had a picnic, sunbathed and got lost in our books, soaking in the sound of still nature around us.

Then, as we lay there on the sofa on Sunday watching some chick flick, I sorted out my earrings and it made me feel free.

Shortly after, I noticed I was driven by a need to clean. It wasn’t a guilt-trip kind, but a loving kind:

When I clean my space, my head feels free.

Still living in the apartment my ex and I shared, I felt evoked by the full moon energy to physically release the old me and packed bags of all my clothes.

I recently got annoyed opening my wardrobe and thinking “I NEED A REVAMP”.

I attach myself to clothes: where/who they are from.

This weekend, I pushed that sentimental value to the side.

When setting my attained amount of bags, there was no holding back: I had to fill them. And oh, how freeing! When you know what you are doing, it can help drive you with no questions to push you in the opposite direction.

I reached the state of flow with my meditation on my headphones.

2 hours drifted by, and I had cleaned my room, separated some stuff, restored order in my sleeping space and living area…

Getting into the state of flow when cleaning provides a similar emotional release as yoga, meditation, walking, dancing, and cooking do to me.

Find what feels good for you and when in the day.

Be proud of yourself: Look around the clean space and notice how there is now more space in your head and heart.

Letting Go to Let In: The Art of Release

Release the mind’s thoughts — it is easier than you think.

Being swept away by sweeping the old me away is how I can describe this weekend.

My thoughts are positive and set on the future.

The me of the past is still within me, but she is ready to be set free.

Clothes that I hadn’t worn or overwore at a point with my ex, I don’t need anymore.

The grace of letting go exudes in my body, mind, and soul.

As the full moon reminds us to release what no longer serves us, we are set free.

I repeated affirmations on my wealth, my joy, my future full of abundance while cleaning and releasing physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Physically moving my body and objects out of my life of no worth brought my mind to a steady beat, rhythm, and pace.

I wasn’t pacing around, but I was creating space.

I wasn’t panicking, but I was trusting as I went about my business.

I wasn’t annoyed, but I enjoyed the process of bringing new order to my life.

I got lost in the moment. I didn’t have to think about tomorrow, what to eat later, when to stop, but got smothered in the beautiful essence of the here and now.

The moment you stop racing towards the end, you make space for now.

No why, what or how. Just releasing bit by bit.

As I clean the dust and recreate my living space once shared with my ex, I allow my self-love to prioritise what the next few months will feel like living here.

The shadows and past may still linger, but I choose to create a safe space. A home in which I am still going to thrive and feel alive.

You create your future now.

Dance with Discipline: Make Space for Joy

Stop thinking about the result. Easy does it.

Sure, I wanted to fill three bags of clothes and felt proud with achieving it, but that was a strategy to actually get my sentimental ass in gear and throw away without fear!

In the end, easy does it.

We complicate everything.

The more my life unravels in ways unimaginable, the more I distance myself from fear. I draw near to the unknown and dance with the feeling of opportunities.

I have invited discipline to dine with me daily: we wash the dishes with ease, we vacuum around dancing. We make the duties of life a bit more fun together.

Knowing we have to do something often takes the fun away.

How do you have fun when cleaning the bathroom or floors?

Why not make every chore fun?

It is all in the mind.

I choose fun.

In all I do, I laugh, I love, and have fun. Even in duties that may not spark the biggest joy in us all, we have to do them anyway.

It is the steps I take to feel free.

When I say easy does it, I mean stop overthinking it.

In the words of Nike: Just do it.

Lose yourself more in now.

As anything you build up in your mind to be a bigger task than it is, the more demanding and heavy it feels. The same applies to cleaning and decluttering.

Spring cleaning is one of the times of the year I embrace —the power of letting go to let new arise within me and around me. Sure, let’s go!

Decluttering is more than just tidying your space — it’s a powerful practice of releasing, realigning, and creating room for new energy, both within and around you.

Whether it’s clearing out a wardrobe, cleaning your home, or quieting your mind, each act of letting go invites calm, clarity, and confidence into your life.

Make space, and watch how life fills it with exactly what you need.

That is the energy I am flowing with,

Light and love

Grace