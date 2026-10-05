Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Grace Grossmann
Oct 5

PS. If you have any tips on puppy training or wanna share what's it like for you being a down owner, do share!!!

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Existential Nuances™'s avatar
Existential Nuances™
Oct 5

I just love this so much! So happy for you and Sun Drop. 🥰

I’ve only had one dog and never a puppy. I really want one.

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