I'm exhausted. In a good way.

I'm tired. In a fulfilling way.

This has been my week… wbu?

Ever thought how there's space for both sides to coexist?

We've just gotten so self-obsessed that we forget there's space to feel, deal, heal…

So as I sit here ready for bed at 7.30 on a Sunday, I'm grateFULL.

I didn't realise there could be more love in my heart… until Sun Drop dropped into my life, quite literally.

On the beach yesterday, a friend came over with a puppy looking for a home.

The moment she said “her name is Sun drop… and you're like the sunshine” my heart skipped a beat.

I've wanted a dog all my life

I was the one who asked for a dog every Christmas

I was the one who got the generic excuses

“Who's gonna walk it”

“Dogs are such an expense"

From my parents.

That's ok, because they aren't dog or cat people.

Now I notice that.

But I am.

And wow I'm only just learning with my first day spent with my four month old puppy, Sun Drop.

I always thought pets were just a commodity.

Or a part of the family.

After a year living in Costa Rica, especially this area, nearly every single lady has a dog plus most people to be honest!!!!!

All to be seen on sunset walks…

I've been craving one.

But the cost and time held me back.

As a kindergarten teacher out the house all day and limited beliefs from my parents about “hefty expenses” with dogs, I dismissed the idea.

Yesterday I couldn't.

She was there. I melted.

Since bringing her home, I've not stopped crying…

Ok my period's coming, but I feel SO MUCH HEALING?!!!!

Hugging and playing with her, tears streaming down.

As she follows me around or lies next to me looking peaceful, I cry tears of constant joy and disbelief.

Now I get it when they say things like:

If you’ve never loved a pet, there’s a little corner of your heart you’ve never met.

I'm meeting that corner with expansion and affection.

I'm meeting this new corner of my heart with dog’s power of rest reminding me of my art to:

Surrender,

Receive,

Rest.

My newly revised edition of Chill Out and Cheer Up is out to remind you of this power.

“True to its name, this book quite literally chilled me out and cheered me up”

And isn't really that why we are here?!

To enjoy and relax.

🌞

Get a puppy and rest with them on the sofa!!!!

It's so healing, what a beautiful feeling.

So I'm releasing.

All the limited beliefs

All the things I believed from my parents,

All the questioning, doubting, and fearing of a future unknown, but embracing the magic that is known.

With all my love,

Grace and Sun Drop