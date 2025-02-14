Happy Valentine’s Day — I have something special for you in store to help you love yourself more…

Are you learning to love yourself a bit more today and every day?

We shouldn’t only strive to appreciate our partners on Valentine’s Day, but every day and the same applies to YOU…

How does self-care look for you?

I go live every Monday at 4:30 PM CET to explore heartfelt topics from our healing journey, offering fresh perspectives on growth and self-discovery.

(Next Monday 17.02. we will go live at 3.30 PM CET because I have my ultimate therapy session after 3.5 years afterwards yay!)

At the start of this week, we dove into self-care and how it evolves for us over time.

Below is a snippet about the importance of NOT sharing with the WRONG people there just for gossip — be aware and take care.

We shared why self-care is so important in all its complexity and how it’s about tuning in to what feels right, setting boundaries, and...

Dedicating time for yourself is the most important investment you can make.

Catch the full 28-minute live replay now.

Do you struggle with letting go?

Join us again. On Tuesday, she dropped our interview in her Podcast, Nourished Inside Out, talking about the power of Letting Go: Finding Peace and Forgiveness.

“Forgiveness breaks you free and allows you to accept and move on”

I dive deep into how and why forgiveness is also CRUCIAL in loving yourself.

Learn to love yourself every day

My self-healing journal is finally ready!

Chill Out and Colour In is more than just a journal.

It’s a creative self-healing companion designed to help you slow down, understand your emotions, and nurture your mental well-being.

Whether you're working through personal challenges, learning self-love, or need a moment of calm, this journal combines guided prompts, mantras, and colouring to help you reset and recharge.

Check out my self-help book that goes hand-in-hand with my journal.

Chill Out and Cheer Up: A Ten-Step Guide has changed over 3k people’s lives for the better over the past four years:

