Connection is what we all crave and need as humans.

As social beings, being seen and heard is intrinsic to our nature.

How we go about fostering these connections matters deeply.

Far too often on social media, we encounter posts like “Follow me and I’ll follow you back.”

While it can be well-meaning, the reality is that sometimes it comes from the ego rather than genuine care.

The start of an accountability partnership with a stranger turned to a friend online

When

reached out to me on

last August, I was open to growing and finding an accountability partner—and she came into my life at just the right time.

In just a few months, we’ve blossomed together through regular check-ins, brainstorming, and supporting each other’s growth.

Because we’re better, together.

In the last four months, we’ve:

Created a Substack to share our healing journeys, inviting others to learn how to nourish themselves from within.

dedicated ourselves to nurturing a newsletter here and building a heartfelt community,

started showing up on Threads as our authentic selves,

became aligned with our greater purpose.

I am oh SO grateful for her! She is a star.

This alignment wouldn’t have been possible without doing the hard work:

leaving toxic relationships, forgiving ourselves, embracing progress over perfection, and opening up to what we truly deserve.

Through this journey, we’ve realized the power of meaningful connection.

And yet, we’ve also noticed a troubling trend online: the transactional culture of “subscribe for subscribe” or engagement pods that pressure people into superficial interactions.

As Aneta shared, some groups demand members to interact within an hour or face backlash—a toxic cycle that prioritizes metrics over meaningful relationships.

We believe connection should be genuine, not performative.

Real love and appreciation come when we show up authentically, offer kindness, and build deeper bonds going beyond a follow button.

In a world where loneliness has become an epidemic, community is more essential than ever.

That’s why I’m launching Healing Hearts Hub—a safe and supportive space for those on their healing journey, ready for real growth and positive change.

With this community, you’ll receive:

Monthly journaling workshops

Live group coaching sessions

Reflection prompts and space to grow with like-minded individuals

PLUS a free e-copy of my Self-Healing Journal

If you’re ready to feel grounded, confident, and intentional this year, fill out this form.

Let’s grow *and thrive'* together!

As Gina Bianchini, the founder of the Magic Networks platform where I am holding my community says:

“As we explore and seize our purpose, community has an essential role to play in each of us living our absolute best, most rewarding, and most meaningful life.”

Ready for more meaning and connection?

Doors open this Sunday, January 19th (and remember, YOU have a lil discount being my newsletter subscriber, so yes, you are special aha).

My inbox is open if you are open to growth

Shoutout to

for connecting with me in my DMs and also being open to sharing goals with regular check-ins, and sharing about his healing journey on here!

I love that when we become aligned with our purpose and find peace within, we just want to spread that light like it’s the best thing for anyone to experience… and, we attract the right people in our path. How BEAUTIFUL!

Cheers to love, Cheers to life and having fun,

With love and gratitude

Grace

PS. Growth tip: Keep going to keep growing in a space where you feel loved!