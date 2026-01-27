Ever thought about all the things you wanna do, create, explore, go to?

Then you end up making 1000 excuses (like there's not enough time) and reasons why it wouldn't work…

Sound familiar?

Sure, you live in your head and it's all lies.

Showing up is the hardest part, so you think…

Or your mind wants to *make you think to protect you out of fear… from what? Failing. Or whatever BS.

But what if failing isn't even a part of your vocabulary?

Yes It's all learning.

So today I did my first sunset yoga on the beach.

I've thought about it since I landed here in Costa Rica trying to force morning yoga on the beach at 6.30 (but not everyone, even here in paradise(!) is an early bird dedicated to prioritising themselves).

People would say: evenings are better.

So I listened and acted, by meeting beautiful souls.

One of them being Janka, an artist at ❤️ who plays all instruments with soul.

He assisted my class with the handpan, didgeridoo, soundbowls, the lot… plus the waves and sunset in background (aaaaah!).

It was blissful.

Besides the fact my knees hurt because I ended up doing it on sand because I have my mat away (surprise surprise not everyone comes kitted out!).

Doing it “messy” may sound imperfect, but what even is perfect?

It doesn't exist.

So here's your invitation to do something with soul this week that you've wanted to start, do or go to for aaaaaages…

There's not better time than now

Just show up as you are with TRUST.

That's what got me here.

And that's why I'm here.

To shine my light and share it.

Because isn't that why we are all here?

To do things that make our soul feel alive and thrive.

Share, care, connect authentically.

Share below what's been on your ❤️…

Be it from going on that evening walk or to that restaurant alone, trying out a new class like pottery or doing a poetry slam.

I've done it all already in nearly 6 months and this is only the start.

It starts with rest.

Ends with being your best.

Over the next few weeks, I share what I've been quietly creating and gathering.

It's about flow, not force.

Grace, not grind.

Unlearn force, embrace flow.

Release, be kind.

To yourself.

That's where it starts and ends.

Treat yourself with grace.

With gratitude,

Grace