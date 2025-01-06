Welcome to the first-ever Mindful Monday Newsletter!

EEEEK are you ready for real sustainable transformation this year? let’s go!

Every Monday at the start of the month, I will send you a mindful practice and prompts, so you can grow into a more confident and peaceful person.

This will be my focus on my Instagram AND in my community, I am planning to launch soon… watch this space!

Our theme for the month is:

Do Less – Be More: The Power of Peace Within and Releasing Pressure

Our mantra for the month is:

I align with peace to find action AND ease

In a world that glorifies busyness, this month is about embracing stillness and finding peace in simply being during the commotion of daily life.

We ALL have time, even if it is only 5 minutes a day:

Hosting an Advent Calendar Course at the end of last year showed me:

Everyone has an excuse for not having enough time.

Are you a culprit?

Don’t worry, we all are in some way or other.

My daily prompts take 5 minutes daily, yet some people were still led astray.

This is a friendly reminder that it is NOT counterproductive. A few minutes will allow you to regulate your nervous system and activate the parasympathetic system.

In other words, you can decompress by taking deep breaths, going on a nature walk, savouring a cup of tea, or doing something else—it doesn’t have to be meditation.

As a yogi, I understand how meditation can be daunting for many people.

I do not believe you MUST meditate an hour a day to experience its benefits, but inviting mindfulness techniques into your daily antics works like magic.

It is about finding what feels good for you.

Let’s release the pressure to constantly do and discover the quiet power of finding stillness in moments that gift us peace during the day.

Are you ready?! I am SO happy you are here.

Before the juicy mindful techniques, I thought I would do a little intro:

I’m Grace, an avid reader, writer, creator, reflector, and daydreamer addicted to tea and laughing constantly. I’m from the UK, now in Germany since 2019.

I have been a yoga teacher for seven years and a dedicated practitioner for over 11. I’ve led classes in English and German, helping people reconnect with themselves and their state of flow (more about that in the next few months!).

Vinyasa is my go-to, but I also practice Yin and Hatha. I roll onto my mat every morning — it is one of my biggest tools in finding peace and starting the day.

In 2018, I graduated in Journalism and Spanish (BA) and moved to Spain to write my first self-help book in honour of losing my best friend at 21.

That was the birth of my first spiritual awakening and led me to have a deep passion for helping others find their peace — as I tried with my best friend oh so much, but he was lost due to mental health issues.

I became a trained well-being coach in 2019.

After navigating my mental health journey—including a transformative mental breakdown and clinic stay in 2021—I now see myself as a well-being strategist.

I take a holistic approach to health, focusing on the mind, body, and spirit as interconnected paths to well-being.

As a writer with two self-help books on Amazon and a guided journal launching later this January, followed by a friendship manual arriving this July, I am always writing (lol), from notes to journaling—now I am here to show you the THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS OF PEN TO PAPER!

As if life wasn’t full enough, I’m currently in my final year of studying to become a kindergarten teacher in Germany.

Working with children has always been a passion of mine— as an English teacher in Spain and Germany for primary school children, they have constantly been a fountain of inspiration for me in my creative journey and life so far.

The past two years of my studies have deepened my understanding of mindfulness, patience, and the beauty of presence— kids are masters of these.

But there’s more! I’m excited to announce that I’m opening up a space for feeling, healing, and dealing together:

This community is designed for those who want deeper, more personalized support in their well-being journey, anytime, anywhere.

I have led group coaching sessions and various courses over the years, and have seen the reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeal IMPACT — when like-minded people are together in a space for growth, the results are MAGICAL!

All of last year, I felt a deep calling to create a space for people to grow, connect, and heal together.

SO NOW IS THE TIME!

I've finally found a platform that exemplifies such a space for individuals committed to their healing journey getting better every day, one step at a time.

With me as your guide and in a group setting cheering you on, growth EXPANDS exponentially!

—a community with a monthly membership including group coaching AND journal workshops with me so that your transformation happens step by step, side by side.

It is in the works and will soon be ready.

Considering you’re my beloved subscribers, you will be the first to know and even receive a discount membership — stay tuned!

Now let’s get back to this month’s motto of “Do Less, Be More”:

Mindful Practice: The 5-Minute Pause

Take 5 minutes every day this week to:

1. Sit comfortably in a quiet space.

2. Close your eyes and focus on your breath.

3. As thoughts arise, gently bring your focus back to your breath. Be the onlooker.

4. Remind yourself: "I am enough, even in stillness."

Why it works: This simple pause helps reduce stress and invites clarity into your day. Take it whenever you need it. The first thing I do when I return home from school or kindergarten is make a cup of tea and sit down without any distractions. Just be. Then I go for a walk. It is truly a reset and gifts me with energy again!

---

Reflection Prompts:

Where/to whom in my life am I over-committing?

How does it feel to pause and breathe without an agenda?

What emotions come up? Guilt? Pressure?

Take a moment to journal your thoughts after reflecting on these questions.

---

Upcoming Events:

My self-healing journal is coming out on January 18th: two weeks to go!

Journal workshops will be launched every month inspired by a recent moment sat with my godmother on New Year’s Eve writing our intentions for the year, and she said to me:

“You have to do this - I can only do this with your guidance. Many people like myself have no idea how to journal or write a word for the year like you”

Resonate? Then stay tuned — I am working on it!

So, here I am, finally, offering online journal workshops— a long dream of mine in all honesty as I used to offer in person in Berlin.

---

Want More this month on how to do less and be more for less stress and more meaning? Let’s Go Deeper Together:

As a premium subscriber, you will:

have monthly Q&A sessions: Bring your challenges in daily life for personalised advice on dealing with stress, living for now, and cultivating inner peace—together, we rise.

An exclusive mindfulness community chat: A space where you can connect with me and others dedicated to a more intentional way of life with peace and reflection at the forefront. Feeling, healing, and growing are better together.

Subscriber-only posts: plus full archive from me for a deeper dive into cultivating peace within and emotional intelligence.

---

Closing Thought:

Taking a step back this Christmas season has been refreshing, to say the least.

Waking up to birds chirping, looking out in my godparents’ garden to cheeky chubby squirrels coming and munching the bird’s food, reading, sipping cups of tea, and chatting with my family with no phone at hand, has shown me the power of regulating our nervous systems at the start of the day is key to cultivating a deep peace within — goodbye systematic societal stress!

Ok, for the eye-rollers right now…

Of course, we can’t always start the day at ease watching the birds and being present, but we all have a choice to react differently: not panic, but wake up an hour before everyone else and have YOU time, for example!

Since last year, I have been waking up at 5.30 am to roll onto my mat, journal, and have breakfast without any phone time until 7.30 am.

Why am I sharing this? NOT to annoy you, but to inspire you to be disciplined for your good — less stress, more ease.

That’s why I am here, remember: we can do this, together. It takes time, discipline and ENJOYMENT!

Take a deep breath, pause, and permit yourself to be.

How will you dedicate to being more than doing more this month?

Share below or in our exclusive chat to inspire one another on a deeper level:

Thanks for reading and happy new year — beautiful things are coming for you if you are ready to step outside your comfort zone and step into your POWER!

I am looking forward to a peaceful and intentional month (and year!) with you.

Love and light with gratitude,

Grace

Well-being Strategist | Yoga Teacher | Writer