Noticing could be the 🗝️ to your (lasting) happiness… here's the truth why you live in stress.

How many times do you notice daily?

Do you sip your coffee while gazing out the window or hastily swig it down in a rush to work?

Do you watch people (the act of sonder - my fav thing to do lol) or is your screen more like your lover, glued to you from the moment you wake up until you fall asleep?

Are there moments of glimmer in your day when you feel the sun on your skin, breathe deeply, a wave of gratitude to realign you, or are you still living on default and ignoring the signs?

These moments aren't “ just mindfulness ”, but the foundation of my peace within that guides me with a smile and upbeat energy that's real.

From this fountain, I don't have to react with anger when my sim is STILL NOT WORKING HERE (sure, it still frustrates me 😂).

Instead I get annoyed for a bit, then breathe, accept, and move on… not letting bureaucracy or little things during a big move take over my mind.

One thing at time.

I'm still. I surrender.

The truth is: you may be living in stress so constantly that your nervous system doesn’t even recognize it anymore.

Only when you spiral into overthinking, doubting, fearing, or feeling stuck do you notice something’s off. And maybe… maybe that’s the whisper that something’s gotta change.

Because you deserve to live in confidence, calm, and clarity.

And when your nervous system rests in that parasympathetic state of safety, you:

✨ Experience fewer illnesses (both mental and physical)

✨ Feel less stress

✨ Invite in more joy

✨ Discover true ease

And here’s the simplest place to start: noticing.

Noticing how you feel so you can learn how to feel, deal… and heal.

For me, journaling got me here (alongside other healthy habits).

But writing and reflecting?

This is the most basic — and most powerful — place to begin.

Journaling is considered a kind of therapy (look it up)

✨ My Healing Ejournal will guide you to calm, clarity, and confidence.

Chill Out and Colour In: says it all, right? 😜

It’s not just blank pages with generic prompts like “list 3 things you’re grateful for.”

Instead, it’s designed to take you deeper:

🪞 An in-depth look into fear, doubt, pressure, and more — so you can reflect on what’s truly holding you back.

🎨 Affirmation pages to colour in and absorb — because science shows that practicing affirmations daily has real, lasting impact.

This isn’t surface-level journaling.

It’s a space to notice, release, and realign with the best version of you.

If you're new, we're here for you

New to journaling and don't really get it?

I feel you. With anything new, be like that…

Later on, we'll journal together in my community online, Healing Hearts Hub 💗

We gather at the end of every month to get clear and set intentions ahead so we go into a new month with clarity and not anxiety.

There's only 4 months left: you spiraling or surrendering?

Just remember, no matter how you feel right now: you're where you're meant to be (even when it doesn't feel like it) and better days ARE AHEAD.

Wanna join a safe space that will allow you to be heard, seen, and understood?

Come as you are.

Vulnerability is our 🗝️ that binds us together.

As Chris McCandless wrote before he died alone in the wild:

“Happiness is only real when shared”

In our community, we share and care to build healthy habits that last so we grow exponentially together.

Your first 14 days are free to find your feet.

If you're interested by the end of this month (AKA this Friday), you'll get a summer discount to enter.

see you there.

Stay aware

And take care,

Grace