Hey love,

You live in fear because you dont know better, but you really do. Lets remind you.

Day 4. We’re nearly halfway, and I want to say thank you for being here.

It means more than you know.

Today, we go somewhere a little deeper.

Fear.

Not the dramatic kind. Not spiders or heights or horror films.

I’m talking about the fear that lives quietly underneath everything in all of us.

The one that doesn’t announce itself. The one that runs the show below, in our bodies.

For years, I didn’t even know it was there.

I thought I was afraid of failing.

Of being judged. Of getting it wrong.

But underneath all of that was something much quieter, much older:

What if I do everything right — and it still isn’t enough?

That fear kept me busy. Kept me performing. Kept me giving and teaching and showing up and smiling — long past the point where I had anything left to give.

Stopping felt more frightening than burning out.

It was only when my best friend asked me when I was exhausting myself teaching yoga daily:

“If you had a broken leg, would you still be going? You would be resting after seeing the doctor. Well, your mind is the same. It may be a bit broken right now, and you need to go to the hospital.”

The next week, she took me to the clinic after I had a terrible experience.

“Fear has a force for humongous harm or the greater good. It is the way we conquer fear that allows us to flourish from it.”

That’s from this chapter of the book.

What I’ve learned — slowly, imperfectly — is that we don’t conquer fear by ignoring it or pushing through it or drowning it in positive affirmations.

We conquer it by getting curious about it.

Fear-based living looks like over-protecting. Over-correcting. Over-scheduling.

Saying no before you’ve even heard the question. Projecting your own unhealed fears onto the people around you — your children, your partner, your friends — without even realising you’re doing it.

I did all of it.

The moment things started to shift wasn’t when I got braver. It was when I got honest.

When I moved to Costa Rica alone, the fear was loud.

BUT MY FAITH WAS LOUDER!!!!!!!!

A new country, a new life, a new version of myself, I wasn’t sure I could pull off.

Underneath the fear was something louder still — faith.

Faith that I was capable.

Faith that had been planted in me, somewhere along the way, by someone who believed in me before I believed in myself.

Faith that God has got me in every step and all is working out for me.

The presence of faith.

Well, it is stronger than anything, my friends…

it is magical. and makes you delusional! (the good kind!)

🌿 Today’s tiny shift from the book:

When fear shows up today — and it will — don’t fight it.

Sit beside it. And ask it gently:

“What are you trying to protect me from?”

Then ask one more:

“Is that still true?”

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Tomorrow we will talk about Greed. The kind that follows your every step in the shops and at night, convincing you that OYU NEED MORE: Nah, you dont.

YOU ARE MORE.

THAT IS THE SHIFT:

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With love, Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace