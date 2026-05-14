Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Laura Coleman's avatar
Laura Coleman
5d

Thanks for sharing, I appreciate the invitation to be curious and friendly with our fear. I have also found a new kind of faith that gave me the courage to move halfway across the world to Bali by myself. Each day is a practice to root in faith and open to grace. Are you still in Costa Rica? That is another place I have felt called to live. 💜

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James M. Dakis's avatar
James M. Dakis
5d

"What if I do everything right — and it still isn’t enough?" Or worse, "What if I do everything right, and they want MORE?...like, they want me to keep doing it right every time?????"

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