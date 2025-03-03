Happy New Month!

I am here to help you refine your attention to a higher vibration with a monthly motto.

Before we get started, I wanted to say THANK YOU. My ♥ is full and thankful for your presence. In four months on Substack, I gained over 400 subscribers.

Finding balance and harmony has helped me attract the people who need me.

No force, but flow.

Staying with me will bring you harmony, inspiration, and calm.

This month, we’re focusing on something we all need more of: inner calm.

In a world catching our attention left, right, and centre, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, scattered, or emotionally drained.

But true stability—the kind that lasts—comes from within.

I am finally at a point where I can access my inner calm whenever I need it.

It has come with practice, prioritising my peace, and putting myself first.

I am here to help guide you towards a life of ease because you deserve to live a life full of joy instead of stress!

I have guided thousands of people towards their inner peace, so I am ecstatic building an online community full of people ready to learn and heal together.

Join Healing Hearts Hub and invite more motivation into your life!

Our theme for March is:

Finding Calm: Achieving Emotional Stability in a World of Overstimulation

Our mantra for the month:

I am grounded, present, and at peace within myself.

Why This Matters

Emotional stability isn’t about avoiding challenges or pretending life is easy.

It’s about navigating life’s ups and downs without losing yourself in the chaos.

It’s about building an inner sanctuary where you can always return to stillness, no matter what’s happening around you.

But I know how hard this can be—because I’ve been there.

For a long time, I felt like my emotions controlled me.

Anxiety, stress, depression, and overstimulation kept me in a constant state of restlessness.

When I moved to Berlin in 2019, I wanted to make something of myself.

I was determined not to pursue a full-time job because I had too many passions to let them go to waste.

So I taught yoga and meditation, facilitated coaching courses, journaling workshops, became a freelance writer, and taught English as a freelance teacher in primary schools.

Writing that list makes me laugh now. I needed balance but was passionate about succeeding in my passions to help people.

I know my determination and ambition overrode everything.

I can now say, I am proud of myself for just going for it! I love that about myself.

I don’t care if I may fail because I see everything as a learning curve, I put my all into whatever I do and follow my heart.

Unfortunately, in the race, I suffered a mental breakdown in 2021 because things got too much.

Amidst helping others I forgot about myself.

I taught finding peace amidst hard times and break-ups. Staying optimistic comes naturally to me. It is a habit I have honed all my life.

During Corona, I wrote an Ebook to inspire hope. Friends say they “channel their inner grace energy” to stay steady and grateful. 🫶

I was always waiting for the next thing to do, the next notification, the next moment of opportunity.

I was under pressure — if you are a freelancer or entrepreneur, you will get this.

I was present, but I was racing and not pacing in peace.

It took time, but I realized that my inner calm needs to be my priority and not that of others…

You COULD go on living life on auto or standby-mode, but that is not living the life that your spirit or soul is made to and you will never be happy. You CAN live a life of purpose, passion, and peace — I promise it is possible!

I learnt that (again) during my mental clinic stay for half a year.

Nobody or nothing was saving me, but myself.

Now, I can find my calm whenever.

Be it during my work in kindergarten or dealing with toxic people or situations, I am always able to bring myself back to myself, and I am sharing some of these rituals with you.

I want to share what I’ve learned so that you can cultivate emotional balance and find calm amidst the noise.

Mindful Practice: The Anchor of Calm

These simple exercises are just a few out of my toolbox of inner calm, and will help you reset when you feel overstimulated, anxious, or emotionally overwhelmed.

1. Pause & Breathe: Your breath is always there for you! Do you use it to your benefit?

We are finally noticing the power of the breath these days, and it has been my best friend for the past decade — I use it to bring me back to NOW.

Take a slow, deep breath in. Exhale gently. Repeat this whenever you need it.

What this simple but profound check-in deep breath has helped me with is WILD!

It is like a reset. I don’t react, but I reflect.

My anxiety is released, overthinking stops.

Our breathing can be controlled and works automatically. This is significant! We have power.

We tackled this in our first coaching call in my community for the month and

raised a good point at how it doesn’t necessarily take so much time to bring awareness to your breath.

How are you using your time to welcome inner calm?

Ground Yourself: You could physically ground yourself with two feet on the ground or go out into nature and ground yourself. Have you heard of this epic science of grounding? When I watched The Earthing Movie, I was amazed and affirmed in the power of putting my feet in the grass and noticing the sensation of STILLNESS! IT IS INSANE. Go check it out if you haven’t and learn about the easy way to heal ourselves we all ignore these days in our society... just by putting your feet in the grass. Observe Without Judgment: What do you hear? What do you feel in your body? Notice without reacting. If your mind is racing, picture your thoughts as leaves floating down a stream—acknowledge them, but let them pass. When we learn to notice, we can listen to our body and what it needs. Repeat an Affirmation: Say to yourself, "I am calm. I am grounded. I am safe."

In my first Ebook, also available as an audiobook read by myself, I worked on affirmations and the power of them.

As a yoga and meditation teacher, I soon noticed the profound effect on my students and myself. As a writer, you also know that words are POWERFUL.

How are you talking to yourself daily?

Do share. I would love to know in the comments because many people struggle with negative thoughts and talk bad to themselves… stop being hard on yourself, love.

Why It Works

When overstimulation and stress take over, our nervous system goes into overdrive.

These mindful practices break that cycle and help you regain control.

Mindfulness isn’t about meditating for an hour every morning at 4 am… it is about becoming mindful in your daily life and accessing inner peace whenever.

The more you practice presence, being here, in the now, the easier it becomes to access inner calm, even in difficult moments.

---

Reflection Prompts

Take a few moments to journal about these:

What situations make me feel most emotionally overwhelmed?

What’s one small way I can bring more calm into my daily life?

Self-awareness is the first step toward emotional balance.

---

Upcoming Events

Healing Hearts Hub Community

In case you missed it: I’ve created Healing Hearts Hub, a safe space for dedicated people on a journey of self-growth, emotional balance, and inner healing.

I have attracted such bright souls from Substack and we are creating something meaningful! Join us.

Inside the Hub, you’ll find:

Weekly check-ins

Live talks from Human Design to Guided Meditations

A supportive community of like-minded souls

Monthly coaching sessions and journaling workshops

If you’ve been searching for a place where you can be seen, heard, and supported—this is it.

As a paid subscriber, you are entitled to a deal of 50% off for the first three months after your free trial month!

Monthly Journal Workshops

Journaling has been one of my most powerful tools for self-discovery and emotional healing.

If you’ve ever wanted to process emotions more deeply, these workshops are for you.

Happening monthly in my community, we work through my Self-Healing Journal (no, still not published because I don’t want to give my money to others anymore on Amazon KDP, so it is on the backburner and will be coming out when I feel and find what is right. THAT is what alignment is giving me this year — no need, but flow.)

Monday Lives with

Since the start of the year, we have been coming live on Substack every Monday at 4.30 pm CET. We talk about how to love yourself more and feel aligned with life.

Last week we spoke about The Law of Sowing and Reaping — here is a snippet on how you can love yourself fully:

Anything you want us to talk about? Drop it below and join us!

Nourished Inside Out: A Summit for Self-Care

and I are hosting a live summit from April 25th - 27th online!

She is growing as a podcast host and I have led many live shows on my Instagram before, so we thought now is the time to hold a summit to get others inspired.



We love helping others heal, so we are happy to announce this chance for you to learn and shine bright.



Stay tuned—we will start a pre-sale soon with a discount for our subscribers.

---

Want to Go Deeper?

Imagine waking up with a deep sense of peace, no anxiety gnawing at you—just clarity, confidence, and excitement for the day ahead.

You’re no longer rushing through life, but flowing.

You’re no longer in your head, but in your mind, body and soul.

You’re no longer questioning yourself, but feel confident and calm.

You’re no longer racing, but move at your pace with trust and grace.

You’re no longer stressed, but access your inner calm when you need.

You’re no longer looking on the outside for fulfilment, but know that it is all within.

That’s what’s waiting for you when you decide to become a paid subscriber today: you’ll feel a deep sense of relief—like finally having a clear path forward instead of wandering in the dark.

This isn’t just another email—it’s your weekly reset, your moment to realign, refocus, and step into your highest self.

The truth is, you don’t have to struggle through this alone.

When you become a paid subscriber, you will start every week with the mindset, energy, and authority to create the life you deserve by gaining access to:

Weekly posts on a Monday & a short guided meditation

Access to my exclusive community chat

Monthly Q&As for personalized advice on stress management, living in the present, and inner peace

As a founding member, you get a 50% discount entry into my Healing Hearts Hub, an online community where we dive deep into personal growth and healing. This is your opportunity to grow exponentially in a supportive space!

If now is not your time, let the thought of living life with ease sink in, and ask yourself, are you living a life of peace and purpose?

---

Closing Thoughts

I have been LOVING connecting with you all — Substack is so refreshing because I feel people here are ready to connect deeply and support one another, so thank YOU!

I have never felt so aligned on a social media platform, right?!

In my direct messaging,

asked a question I wanted to share here to help people and writers find their voice.

She asked after I shared that my writing lately is inspired by daily glimmers, hope amid relationship disappointment, and uplifting energy from my online community.

It sounds like your writing is such a mix of processing and staying connected to hope—do you find that sharing openly (like with your feelings notes) brings you closer to people, or does it sometimes feel vulnerable in a way that’s hard to sit with after? I’m trying to navigate that line myself.

In all honesty, I have always written with my heart on my sleeve.

Vulnerability is my writer’s name lol!

I never even second guessed myself when writing about my heartbreaks, setbacks, mental health struggles, grief, the lot…

Writing has always been my tool of pouring out how I feel and making sense of it.

Amidst doing so, I soon noticed others benefit from my rants and reflections.

My passion is to help people and that is my intention, nothing less, nothing more.

I self-published my self-help book, Chill Out and Cheer Up from the mental clinic, after it being on the backburner for 5 years… so that says a lot — I am here to be vulnerable, to be me, and what have I noticed in this?

When you write in your vulnerability, you invite others to be seen and heard

I don’t get in my head or question myself, I write.

I am confident that my words bring people hope and happiness because over 3000 people have read my self-help book and now live a more fulfilling life because of ME?!

It is WILD. When you write from your heart, it is an art.

When you write openly, you attract your people.

Writing is a practice of self-love and my words invite others to practice this too, so never deny your power when you show up vulnerable — it is your superpower.

Feel empowered and check out Chill Out and Cheer Up: A Ten-Step Guide!

For years, I thought calm was something I could only experience when life finally slowed down.

But here’s what I’ve learned:

The world will always be loud. Life will always have stress. But you can choose to cultivate peace within yourself.

Are you ready to commit to finding stillness in the storm and becoming more joyful?

Let’s build emotional resilience, set boundaries with overstimulation, and create a life where calm is our default—not just an escape.

How will you invite more calm into your life this month? Share your thoughts below

With love and gratitude,

Grace