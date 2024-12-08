Stress takes hold when we neglect moments of stillness and self-reflection, leaving no space for calm or balance in our lives.

Self-care (or whatever you wanna call it) is a habit one can nurture to always come back to one’s purpose and peace.

Start with seeking stillness.

The last few winter months I've taken time to stay inside and hibernate due to winter days wrapping me in their warmth and darkness.

As the days get shorter, my light within is what keeps me going.

Many people these days suffer with seasonal depression due to lack of light and purpose.

What if I told you that there are five things to dedicate yourself to, so you can bring peace within?

Four years ago I was in the mental clinic numb with depression and psychosis.

I couldn't see the light, but I'm now reminded that we too, must undergo such hardships to rise again, like a Phoenix.

My mindful medication consists of:

Movement: treat your body and mind with kindness by moving your body daily.

I wake up to my yoga mat - it's not just a habit, but a part of who I am now after practicing yoga for ten year and being a yoga instructor for the last six.

Find what feels good and do more of it.

Even if that is a walk or dance - I don't personally like the gym, so I can't preach on that part!

Be kind to your mind: become aware and take care.

When you notice how you speak with yourself, you can reframe and invite more self-belief.

Take out the “need” and “shoulds” and replace them with mantras such as “I am where I'm meant to be” or “I trust in my process”.

Solitude: take time for you, in whatever way you do.

I love to read with a cuppa tea - it's my go-to as a “come down” after the day.

I come back to the present moment through writing, journaling, and creating content online.

Connection: surround yourself with people who lift you up. They shape you who you are.

According to Rohn's theory, the five people you spend the most time with shape who you are. So make sure those people are treating you well!

We learn by example, as kids do.

Nature: go outside and be comforted by nature.

“Consider nature to be your friend in need- always

there and ready to revive you in times of need.” -

taken from my self-help book,

Chill Out and Cheer Up 📖✨

Hope you enjoy my five tips to become more mindful and find magic in daily life - share yours below and let's find our flow.

Want more?

My Monday mindful newsletter is coming out tomorrow 🫂🪄

Together, we heal.

With love,

Grace