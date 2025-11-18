Hi friend,

Ever roll your eyes at those people who rant about meditating for an hour in the morning?

Yup, it used to p*ss me off.

But now I get it.

It can be so hard to meditate at the start as you realise your mind races…

So what is better and easier? Together.

This is a humble offering from my mentor and my heart to meditate together.

For free, every other week, to help you, us, and world peace.

Although I've been a dedicated yogi for over a decade, I never really got the hype of daily meditation…

UNTIL (you saw that coming, right?! aha…) I met

/ our worlds aligned.

She reached out to me for chakra-cleansing healing meditations the week BEFORE my break-up, and it couldn’t have landed at a better time. Here’s more on that.

I thought ok, let’s do this. No better time than heartbreak, right?

Try this whole meditation thing out daily.

And honestly?

My life HAS changed for the better.

And so can yours!

I am writing to you from what feels like a dream— my life.

I just watched the sunset on a stranded beach with nobody but me, after a day working my dream job as a kindergarten teacher with my own class in Costa Rica.

I have been here 3 months and the meditations played a big role in me realising my dreams and desires are worthy for me to LIVE!

I could now rant to you about all the positive effects meditation has, but you can Google or even ChatGPT that.

Instead—as over the past year, if you’ve been with me here—, I am gonna share why now, more than ever, is important for us to come together, and many people are finally realise the importance of COMMUNITY.

Think about it:

We used to live in tribes and trade with others.

Now?

We fend for ourselves and ego runs the show…

until we become hollow and ask what happiness is…

We have forgotten that we are ONE.

It may sound cheesy, I know, but think about it:

Ever been so down or lost in your thoughts that when you meet with a friend for a coffee, everything feels better?

That is no coincidence.

We need each other.

We are mirrors of one another.

So now imagine meditating in a group setting to raise:

awareness,

happiness,

health,

wealth,

abundance, and the rest?

You won’t need to go to the doctors or feel broke anymore, because everything will align.

Sounds like a pretty loaded promise, right?

But that is how sure I am of the power of meditating together.

Your peace is within.

Finding peace in a noisy mind starts with the breath and ends in being.

No more doing, seeing, or working, but believing, reuniting, and returning.

So, are you ready?

We all heal better.

We start next week at the end of November.

Reach out to be added to our WhatsApp chat.

Message Grace Grossmann

With gratitude

Grace and Bettya