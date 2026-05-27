for the mum's who know they are meant for more

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript211for the mum's who know they are meant for moreA recording from Grace Grossmann's live videoGrace GrossmannMay 27, 2026211ShareTranscriptGet more from Grace Grossmann in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLive with GraceSubscribeAuthorsGrace GrossmannRecent Postswhat it means to go within Dec 23, 2025 • Grace GrossmannHow to get out of stress modeOct 13, 2025 • Grace Grossmann and Iva G. Biz + Human DesignPause. Reflect. BE proud of your progress.Jul 8, 2025 • Grace Grossmann and Astrid SadayaStepping Out of Your Comfort Zone is a Key to Loving YourselfJun 26, 2025 • Grace Grossmannare you ready to move with your healing—not against it?Jun 12, 2025 • Grace Grossmann and Emily | Hippiness Ishow much longer are you gonna allow yourself to suffer before you let go?Jun 9, 2025 • Grace Grossmann and AnetaWe Gathered, We Healed: Reflections from Our First Summit - Resting & Returning Home May 26, 2025 • Grace Grossmann and Aneta