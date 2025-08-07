Hey beautiful soul,

When heartbreak happens, people tell you:

“You’ll be fine.”

“Time heals all.”

“Just keep going.”

But what if fine isn't the goal?

What if time isn’t the best healer if you just carry on living and not learning?

What if true healing is about remembering who you are, not just surviving what happened?

That’s how our journey began.

Grace didn’t push through her heartbreak — she sat with it.

We started from the root chakra. Grounding. Breathing. Listening. Letting go.

And slowly, things began to shift.

Realignment isn’t a quick fix. It’s a soul choice.

But it’s worth it.

You feel your power return.

Your clarity sharpens.

Your softness grows.

If you’re feeling stuck, anxious, or off-balance, you’re not alone.

You’re just out of tune.

Like any instrument, you can be gently, lovingly tuned back to harmony.

This week, we share how this tuning truly works…

This is what we do — together.

Grace & Bettya

Tomorrow, we share why we started with the root chakra and how the chakra cleansing actually works…

Feeling the call? Your free 30-minute intro session awaits.