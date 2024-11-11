Hey all! I am Grace, a deep feeler who writes to heal.

I have been playing with the idea of starting a Substack since hearing about it many times this year from fellow writer friends online, and there are only a certain amount of times you can listen to finally *ping in your head with:

“ok, this is a sign” or is that just me?

Nonetheless, I have landed.

It’s funny really… I have had an underlying urge, impulse, and light within me since the start of this year to make an online community because on my Instagram I make people feel heard, seen, and inspired.

That is who I am.

That is how I roll.

I don’t keep my vast experiences so far of pain and spiritual awakening to myself because together, we rise.

If you are here to feel and heal through the power of community, Mental Health awareness, emotional intelligence, reading, and writing, please join me

Drop a comment to say hey, why you are here and what your “why” is with writing! - it is our magic power :)

xoxo GG

(yes, I have always wanted to do that like Gossip Girl herself, although I am far from a gossip girl and cannot stand for bitchiness. I am here for being honest, kind, and humble.)

PS. I am a big flower lover and this was at the museum in Hamburg last weekend with an exhibition all about the symbolism of flowers - dreeeam!