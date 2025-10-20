💛Thank you for being part of Mindful Moments. I honour your interest in cultivating calm, clarity, and courage in your life —when you become a paid subscriber, we get you there by taking care and becoming more aware. You are here to thrive, not just be alive.💛

What if your fear, doubt, or anxiety are messengers trying to tell you something, but you carry on hustling, working, and ignoring?

Your anxiety is a sign for you to step back

So I did.

Last week’s digital detox reminded me of the presence, power, and peace I have nurtured over the past decade, and how this foundation never lets fear or anxiety rule the show anymore.

Here are a few lessons that unfolded in the quiet, so you can reconnect with courage, calm, and confidence.

Last Saturday, we unpacked pleasure-led living, nervous system regulation, manifestation, and what it takes to ditch the masculine hustle hangover for good.

If you’re ready for a perspective shift that’ll rock your business and your nervous system (in the best way possible), here it is:

For now, the past week, I fully surrendered to real life and logged off from online noise.

Last Sunday, my keyboard was broken, and my community didn’t have the 30 paid members I’d set as my goal to have by the end of September.

Buuuuuuuuuut, I had manifested my quad in a matter of weeks after arriving in Costa Rica, so I thought it was time to get offline and fully immerse myself in adventure.

I took a one-week social media detox — and it taught me more about peace, presence, and trust than I expected.

These 3 main lessons will remind you how to:

operate in peace, not out of stress,

Listen to your anxiety instead of burying it,

and how control is just an illusion.

Surrender is the superpower.

Ready for real, lasting transformation that makes you feel safe, seen, and heard?

Thanks for being here. It is time to draw near and move through your fear.

Loving my life in Costa Rica, embracing every adventure.

I am here to remind you that your dreams CAN COME TRUE!

We operate best in peace.

You are most likely not operating in peace, but in stress.

This means you are in fight or flight mode, constantly racing and thinking of what is next, disabling you from living now, right here, in the present.

I see it in nearly everyone except for kids.

Being a kindergarten teacher lights up my soul, as I get to live in real time with them daily.

Now, in the jungle, it is wild and energetic with more moments that I must incorporate if downtime with them, to allow them to rest.

My colleague asked me,

“But how do you keep your peace when you are stressed in the moment and can’t recognise that you are spiralling?”

It was a good question and got me thinking.

I breathe. I hum a tune. I sing.

Do the same and see the magic.

When you hum a tune or sing, you remind your nervous system that you are safe.

THAT is the issue of today’s world: we dont feel safe enough to feel relaxed.

YOU ARE SAFE.

Remember that.

No matter what. Even when deadlines and colleagues are draining your energy.

Come back to you. Return to now.

Even when the kids have been chaotic the past weeks when coming back inside from playtime, I sit down and hum a tune.

In the next moments, I notice them regulate and attune.

It is truly magical.

You operate best when your nervous system is regulated, and for that, you must reconnect in the moments when you are wired with stress by:

noticing what is around you (reattune to your surroundings)

listen to a bird or the rain or something around you

smell the atmosphere

feel the floor below you Grounding into your sensations is how you can bring yourself back to now.



Anxiety isn’t the enemy — it’s a messenger. It whispers, “Listen.”

No matter what negative emotion you are experiencing, it won’t go away until you listen.

But how do you listen? I hear you… aha.

NO DISTRACTIONS!

We live in a noisy world, so take yourself out of it. Step back for a bit.

FOMO may arise, but you are not missing out; you are surrendering, and it is a power.

You listen by retreating and taking time in stillness, silence, and solitude.

This week, after work, it rained every day, and I noticed my fear of starting to ride on my new quad arise.

The rain was a good excuse, yes, but I also didn’t want to learn in the rain as I have never even driven a car before!

So I lay in the hammock or listened to podcasts.

I bask in solitude.

I have a whole chapter in my self-help book about solitude and its importance.

During cooking or showering, I got the answers I was searching for.

I didn’t have to search; I just had to listen and realign.

Control is an illusion.

The stars don’t worry how they’ll shine, nor the sun if it will rise.

Spiritual law is always at work — we just have to let it.

For me, the lesson came on four wheels: my quad bike.

All week, I’d been anxious — finding excuses not to ride.

The rain became my reason to wait.

But when Saturday came and the sun broke through, I still felt resistance.

Fear disguised itself as overthinking.

Yet once I started, something clicked.

The moment you do the thing you are holding back on, the moment life reminds you:

The biggest step is starting!!!

From then onwards, you are thriving.

After a full day of adventure, I didn’t want to stop.

It hit me: this was trust in motion.

The moment I stopped trying to control everything — when I simply flowed — I felt more alive than I had in weeks.

And here’s the kicker: I’ve never driven a car.

At 30, even that carries its own story.

But this moment reminded me — I can do anything when I stop resisting life and start allowing it.

Surrender isn’t weakness. It’s the sacred act of strength.

Life flows best when we let go.

Take a step back this week.

See what peace has been trying to show you all along.

THAT is my challenge for you this week: when your thoughts get loud, your fear or doubt even louder. Just sit back and see them as clouds or waves going by… You are not them, but they are just there to speak to you, remind you of your centre.

With gratitude

Grace