Here we are—last day of June, 6 months into the year:

Take a breath. You made it. Now then:

How have you stepped out of your comfort zone this month? Maybe it was:

Having a hard conversation.

Saying yes to something that scared you or no to something that was tiring you out.

Or maybe you’re still at the edge, toes curling over the threshold, heart racing, waiting for the sign… WELL THIS IS IT!

Let’s dive into a story that shook me out of my comfort zone and proved how confidence and calm are my natural state.

And guess what? They are yours too!! YOU can also embody this state when you take steps into the unknown. One step at a time.

Whatever your moment was this month, I wanna know! Share below or message me.

Each month in Mindful Moments, we set an intentional motto to grow exponentially in emotional intelligence, inner peace, and confidence:

Mindful Monday: On Comfort Zones & Courage

This month, we focused on stepping out of our comfort zone, and dayyyyyyyyyyyym, yesterday showed me how this DAILY occurs for me (hence it gets easier!).

Well, the more we focus on something, the more it grows, right?

This month, I proved to myself the magic of manifesting my dream life: it’s happening.

Teaching 111 students at the Summer Solstice Yoga Event in Stuttgart: a dream I manifested last year when attending and didn’t imagine myself getting on stage with so much calmness and grace to teach in German.

Another moment?

I was teaching QiYoga, and one of my students fainted right in front of me.

Just. Like. That. Nose bleeding, face flat on the floor…

Of course, I didn’t hesitate and went to help her come round.

We positioned her to lean on a tree (oh, sweet nature always has our back!).

She kept saying “carry on with the class” out of her sheer embarrassment: eyes shocked, face pale, and blood spread on her face…

How could I teach with one of my regular students in a state of shock?

Well, I did, after I told everyone to drink some water(!)

Funny enough, my affirmations align with my monthly newsletter mottos, so yesterday it was:

✨“My natural state is courage”✨

And yes, that was THE SIGN:

We don’t question our courageous behaviour when we are put on the spot, do we?

We become it.

So, IS your courage your natural state?

Or are you identifying yourself with:

Feeling stuck

Living in anxiety

Constant overthinking

Scared of tomorrow, today, and yesterday (not living in the present moment)

If so, you are not alone.

I’ve been there too.

But here’s the truth: it IS possible to get out of the limit/lack mindset.

The majority of people have forgotten that our natural state is courage…

Sure, I don’t blame us with a judgy society and pressured patterns to follow to become “successful” and all that BS.

BUT (BIG but there)

When we live with courage, clarity, and confidence—not just once, but as a practice—our entire lives transform.

✨Living intentionally starts with you…✨

Intentional living isn’t a one-time decision—it’s a ritual.

A series of daily micro-choices that honour your soul to make you feel whole.

I see how hard it is to keep showing up for yourself—and that’s why I’m here.

For July, I’m opening only ✨3✨ spaces for 1:1 coaching for those ready to embody their purpose and align their energy with action. We’ll explore:

Mindset mastery

Somatic embodiment

Manifestation made practical

Together, we’ll reconnect your mind, body, and soul so you can live with intention—and finally feel whole. Here’s more about my soul-led well-being coaching.

Are you ready to take that next step?

Let’s move through the fear, into the fullness of who you are.

Stepping Out of Your Comfort Zone Can Be Quiet Too:

Whew. The past two weeks have been a ride—from Budapest to London, from holding space for young boys to teaching yoga to over 100 people outside, and now…I’m officially moving to Costa Rica in August.

I’ve been deep in the wild dance of expansion. And what I’m realising is this:

True healing might be learning to ride the emotional waves without abandoning yourself.

To feel it all, but stay anchored in gratitude, grace, and self-trust.

On Wednesday, I will be sharing 3 stories that remind me of the magic that happens when we step outside our comfort zones:

The Power of Asking – Because you never know what’s possible until you ask. The Power of Showing Up – Because your presence is your superpower. The Power of Guiding Others – Because healing grows in community and connection.

These drop on Wednesday for paid subscribers:

If you want deeper insight into leading your life with calm, confidence, and courage, then become a paid subscriber and:

Receive my mid-week motivation letters

archive of all past collabs and articles

Become a founding member of my community online

I’m here to inspire you, ground you, and remind you that you’re not alone on the path.

Together, we rise

To those I’ve met on this wild 8-month Substack journey so far: because of y’all, I noticed the toxic patterns in my ex-relationship, healed through heartache, and spoke my truth loud and clear!

From going live with several of you and being a guest on

podcast a few weeks ago: Wanna know how to get out of the victim role and learn from your childhood? We got you. Their work is great!

&

THANK YOU for joining my online community early this year and believing in every step we take in Healing Hearts Hub to make true lasting change:

We bring people together on their healing journey who don’t wanna do it alone anymore, but seek lasting, healthy habits with support from like-minded people. Join us in our safe space where healing is a lifestyle, not just a goal.

communities are the single most effective way to navigate rapid change!

We are thrilled to welcome more of you from Substack!

: my beautiful meditation teacher has reminded me of my power over the past months with chakra cleansing. Not only that, but through her kind nature, it is as if we have known each other forever…! We will be doing a collab piece on what

really is manifestation soon.

: We did our FIRST LIVE ONLINE SUMMIT this MAY together after joining Substack back in November — now look at us flourish and blossom. I am SO excited for what is ahead.

and many moreeee, thanks for inspiring us daily! Check out their content and subscribe!

With so much love, light, and unshakeable faith in our highest selves,

Grace