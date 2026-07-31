I got a message from a good nomadic friend “Girl I need to chill out and cheer tf up” who I met in my new home, Costa Rica. Don't we all?

It nudged me. Also made me realise how blessed I am to embody the title of my Bestseller self-help book.

And made me think how she ain't alone. Nor are you.

Most likely, you need to as well, right?

Majority of people say something similar to me,

no matter where they live,

what they do,

how much money they earn,

If married or single,

How perfect their life looks from the outside

Crazy, ey? Even when on the outside it looks like someone is “happy” or “chill” (however you wanna rate that), they are stressed affff internally.

It's as if we've been wired to live in worry.

Otherwise capitalism and consumerism wouldn't thrive in the western society.

Let's face the facts: they need us to live in worry.

Without it, they couldn't control you.

I certainly had. Not anymore.

Nor do you have to. Nor deserve* to.

So let's get back to you 🌞

The 🌎 would be a better place if we chilled out

I respect my friend in her transient mission of life.

We all have different desires and as a fellow person who follows their ❤️, I respect when people have the courage to do the same.

But I couldn't move around constantly. Not anymore. Been there, done that.

Burnt out. Brain friend. Nearly died.

I kinda spent my twenties in a similar phase of finding my feet and have now lived in 8 different cities in 4 countries.

But now, returning to Germany (a second home where I lived the past last 5 years) and will be going back to UK (where I was born and grew up), I'm realising: life in Europe is different.

People live from their ego and empathy lacks.

No wonder I never felt I fit in.

No wonder I love my life the past year in Costa Rica and feel I wanna root down there right now…

3 lessons I learnt the past two weeks traveling Costa Rica and returning to Europe about the NEED to chill out and cheer tf up:

1) Pura vida isnt just a phrase, but a way of life

The past year living in Costa Rica and never having been there before, but only reading about it, has been so insightful.

Not only have I found my new home (for now. You never know where your ❤️ may call you next), but gotten to know the phrase

PURA VIDA

(I just hear the farmer man in the local beach village say it in his loud screechy kinda voice whenever he sees me 😂)

My best friends visited me for two weeks. It was a great start to my summer..showing them my new home and then exploring more of the tantalizing country together.

By the end of it, they were greeting the taxi drivers with “Pura vida” and thanking our waiters with it too!

In any occasion, it goes.

Translated as “pure life” it embodies a simple, happy, flowing life.

It's a way of respecting the here and now.

Staying in flow. Seeing the other person.

It's my way of life. Always has been as my life motto always went “go with the flow” 🌊 now I'm Costa Rica, I fully grow and glow.

Chill Out and Cheer Up revives this part of you📖

2) it all starts in your mind!!!!!!!

You've heard it before, I'll say it again.

In fact, I can't say it enough: speak kindly to yourself.

Treat yourself with grace, slower your pace, and stop trying to fulfill your needs with the rat race.

I've been depressed. Suicidal even. So yes, I know.

My mind was against me and I didn't wanna live.

Now? I make it work for me and I'm confident, calm, and couragoues as ever.

Do you speak kindly to yourself?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "One chapter completely changed the way I speak to myself. I never realized how much my inner voice was shaping my confidence, stress levels, everyday life.”

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "This book taught me that speaking kindly to your mind isn't 'positive thinking'—it's self-respect. Every chapter feels like a gentle conversation with a friend who wants the best for you. Highly recommend."

This book reminded me that the mind is always listening, and learning to speak to it with kindness instead of criticism has been life-changing."

Chill Out and Cheer Up is out for a second revised edition, edited in my new place in Costa Rica so you can really get the reality of healing, mental health, and manifesting.

If you want to love yourself and life more, get your copy

because it all starts with the seeds you plant in your mind... BE KIND!

The moment I noticed this getting out of depression, everything changed.

I became more aware and took care.

Dreams came true. Synchronicities happened.

You deserve to be kind to your mind 🫂

Then the life you deserve, you will find. 🌞

3) it's not passive, it's active

When people say “chill out” or “cheer up” it can come across as quite a passive thing, right?

It's not.

It's a practice.

I'd even say, a sacred daily practice.

This practice leads you back to your inner peace.

God starts to whisper to your soul again, or maybe, you just start to listen better again. His divine energy was always there.

Now you just become more aware and take care.

From this rest, you realise your worth.

Sound like BS or gobbildygoop?

Yeah, I can imagine… but it's real, trust me.

This practice is a dance with discipline to keep the balance in life and ENJOY EVERY MOMENT.

YES, CAPS ARE NEEDED BECAUSE YOURE IN YOUR HEAD TOO MUCH TO BE PRESENT!

That's what it's about: returning to now and noticing how grateful you are to be alive.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "I never realized how harsh I was to myself until I read this book. Chill Out and Cheer Up gave me practical ways to change my inner dialogue, and I've noticed I'm calmer, more confident, and far less anxious. Everyone should read this."

So there you go:

The practice of finding peace in a world that profits from your stress is about returning within by chilling out and cheering up. Every moment.

return to now,.let go of control, and remember when you chill out and cheer up, life gets better.

You become Kinder to yourself and others.

Which then has an effect on everything and everyone: we are all one, after all.

I'm here to inspire 🌞

For you to rewire

Your 🧠

To reconnect to

your ❤️

To remember

Your worth 👑

To move your body

And love yourself fully

To chill out and cheer tf up 📖🌻

Why are you here? Share below 👇🏻 ✨

I'm so grateful you're here reading my reflections.

Thanks for being here.

You matter.

With gratitude

Grace