Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Kristin Simkus's avatar
Kristin Simkus
16h

I APPRECIATE THE CAPS, I NEEDED TO HEAR THAT. Sooo true about chilling out being a PRACTICE!

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Kate Smedley's avatar
Kate Smedley
2h

'It's as if we're wired to live in worry', exactly this Grace, we live in a culture determined to create fear and division wherever we go. Thank goodness for your voice. I love 'pura vida' and especially what you say about speaking kindly to ourselves, we need to hold ourselves in compassion. I hope you're continuing to live your best life in Germany. Thank YOU for being here. 🫶🫶

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