How to get out of stress mode

What if rest isn’t a reward, but part of being successful?

True success starts when you stop proving and start being.

That’s what you’re reminded of in our recording you’ll wanna check out for calm, clarity and confidence:

Today, it’s free for all my subscribers as a thank you for being here.

I'd love to know what you learn and makes y think:

Leave a comment

Thank you

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

!

We live in a world that glorifies hustle more than rest.

I know — I’ve been there.

Five years ago, I started my business as a freelance writer, English teacher, yoga teacher, and well-being coach.

I thought I could balance it all.

But here’s the truth: balance isn’t something you find.

It’s something you create through small daily habits that make you feel alive.

Back then, I burned out completely.

Psychosis. Breakdown.

A mental clinic became my reality.

But it also became the turning point.

Now, after three years of healing and training, I’m teaching kindergarten in Costa Rica — surrounded by jungle, just steps from the beach.

I share this because I want you to know:

Anything is possible when you believe, visualise, and trust your path.

And yes — that includes rest.

Rest isn’t laziness. It’s leadership.

It’s the foundation of clarity, creativity, and calm.

That’s why Saturday’s live session with business and human design coach Iva is all about how to lead from pleasure, power, and purpose instead of stress and striving.

And remember, you can still join my Healing Hearts Hub community until the end of November.

We share daily check-ins to keep you motivated and grounded, plus weekly meditations to help you return to peace, again and again.

Because you don’t have to earn rest or success—

You have to allow it,

make space for it

&

treat yourself with grace!

We get you there: Become a paid subscriber and start every Monday with intention.

You’ll receive:

A powerful mantra for the week — to anchor you when your mind starts to spiral or overthink

powerful stories to get out of your head and into your heart

It’s your gentle reminder that peace isn’t something you chase —

It’s something you practice.

Join me in creating that calm, focused energy every week — from the inside out.