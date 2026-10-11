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Hi friends,

your Sunday racing mind won’t let you stop and rest, right?

A new week ahead and your mind has decided this is the perfect moment to run every thought you own on a loop.

Maybe you’re a single mum finally sat down after a long day of holding everything together.

Maybe you’re a woman my age with a career, friends, and a full calendar, but you still feel the ache of wanting love on a Sunday night.

Wherever you are, I see you.

Either way, you are worthy.

I’ve been there too.

I remind you to return to the love WITHIN YOU.

So heres my tip:

Go for a walk.

I have always been an eager walker. In Germany, we call it a Spaziergang: a stroll with no destination or goal, just walking for the pleasure of it.

Clear your head and breathe. It’s a small word for something that does a lot!!!!

And now that I have a puppy, I have an even better excuse (lol, exactly the excuse that my parents didn’t let me get a dog when I was younger: “Who is gonna walk it?”!)

Morning walks and evening walks, every single day.

This week my friend and I took a sunset walk together, and we both said the same thing: no matter what is going on in your head, a walk is the solution.

Even 15 minutes.

Even better with a pet beside you.

I’m a first-time pet mum and being healed by this lil creature in ways I didn’t expect.

We watched our babies as the sun set and mentioned how funny it is that my Sun Drop imitates her doggo, Chase… but that is how we learn — as a kindergarten teacher, I see it on the daily.

Now getting this puppy?

I’m rewiring beliefs of my parents and remembering my own: I no longer imitate the fear my mum had around them or the disinterest of my dad.

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I’m reminding myself I AM worthy of a puppy and having the AC on. Living from a state of abundance and not lack.

So put your shoes on, step outside, and let your thoughts move with your feet instead of spinning in your head.

When you return, BE grateful for movement, fresh air, nature, and all you are becoming, beautiful.

I’d also love to invite you to something.

Three free lives with Sanaiyah Gurnamal, the mother of the successful podcast " Project Loving Myself ".

She interviewed me this time last year on how to let go and live your richest life just as I moved to Costa Rica.

Over the next three weeks, I’m going live with Sanaiyah, a love and relationship coach and Master ThetaHealing® instructor.

She has worked with more than 10,000 women on the patterns that keep them in the wrong relationships or struggling to find love at all. After nearly a decade of her own heartbreak, she called in her soulmate. She’s now married with three kids.

Each live runs 30 to 40 minutes, with time for your questions, and they all stand alone:

Live 1: Why Do I Keep Choosing People Who Don’t Choose Me?

This Wednesday, October 14, 7pm CST [RSVP]

Live 2: Why You Give Too Much in Your Relationships and Get So Little Back

Monday, October 19, 7pm CST [RSVP]

Live 3: How to Attract the Love You Want

Monday, October 26, 7pm CST [RSVP]

They’re all free, and if you can’t make one, the recording will be here afterwards.

You don’t need to have your love life figured out to join us.

Come with your questions, or just come to listen.

If you’d like a head start, Sanaiyah has a free two-minute Love Blocks Quiz that names the pattern running your love life here.

A transparent note: that’s an affiliate link, so I may earn a commission if someone later enrols in one of Sanaiyah’s programs. The lives and the quiz are free either way.

Now go for your walk. I’ll see you Wednesday.

With gratitude,

Grace

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