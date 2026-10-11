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Daniela Grothe's avatar
Daniela Grothe
Oct 12

It’s about time to go for a walk… it’s cold outside rn so I’d probably try a warm jacket.

Or even better, wait until the sun is back tomorrow.

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3 replies by Grace Grossmann and others
The Divine Feminine Rising's avatar
The Divine Feminine Rising
Oct 12

Beautifully written! Sunday anxiety can make us live Monday before it even arrives. Such a lovely reminder to slow down, come back to the present, and allow ourselves to rest without guilt. ✨

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
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