Dull days that bring you down and make you question wtf is going on are all a part of the process, but it’s hard to believe when you are stagnant and “stuck”, right?

Is negativity drowning your mind with no peace to find?

I get it. I’ve been there.

To the point that the phrase “better days ahead” meant f*** all to me. Now I see.

When someone says this to you when you’re suffering in some way, it’s hard to believe, let alone “manifest” your dream… but life is a test (or a load of tests!).

What if I told you how to get through the hard days to fully enjoy the good days?

Oh, and there is a higher power within you?

It may sound a bit delulu, but there is more awaiting you… *when* you tap into the power of trust.

It has got me here— moving alone across the world to Costa Rica with nobody I knew, but a feeling in my soul, this is it. Many said I’m brave, but I did it without thinking more of it.

I’m here to remind you that your natural state is confidence, clarity, and calmness.

By the end of this article, you’ll discover:

How I turned my heartbreak into a breakthrough, realigning with a dream of mine to move to Costa Rica that I had forgotten about

How I manifested this in a short time

When do you know something is meant for you

How to keep hope even when hard times try to pull you down

You have the choice to grow through all the waves of life

Why me? The past decade, I’ve been through a whole load of heartache from losing my best friend at 21 (after trying to save him for years), moving to Spain alone to write my bestselling self-help book during my grieving process, and then:

Your healing doesn’t have to be a solo mission. I healed myself holistically from mental health issues, and you can, too — the moment you use vulnerability as your superpower. How have you turned struggles into your strength recently? Let’s get the conversation going!

This week was magical in myriad ways

From continuing my healing journey (pssst: it never ends. Shoutout to that student at my yoga class back in Germany who said “ah, I’ve done all that in Bali” when telling him about my Self-Healing EJournal lol) with water therapy and ecstatic dance to seeing a phenomenon of turtles hatching and all kinds of weather in one day.

This was one of the biggest lessons I’ll let you in on as a free subscriber, but there’s more…

The majority of people are full of fear.

You go to the odd yoga class, stock up on self-help books, but lasting growth comes from daily practices to nurture your fountain of self-love within.

I’m here to remind you to stop seeking outside, but step back inside.

The silence. The quiet moments where your intuition speaks with you.

Those desires you have and push down, saying “ah nah, that can’t be me” or “I’m not worthy”…

WELL, YOU ARE! You have come this far.

This is what reminded me of trusting that better days are ahead…

You gotta get through the bad days to experience the blessed days fully, so let’s explore the hows, whats, and whys…

The power of trusting that better days are ahead

Sure, some days suck. That is life.

But the power of being able to flow through them is acceptance. I have learnt to accept by always remembering these 3 things…

When you accept:

The good has to come with the bad,

The rainbows come after the rain,

and without rain, there are no flowers. Then you get that life is a portal of lessons being opened up to you.

It is up to you to see everything and everyone as a lesson in your life. Here’s how.

When packing my life up a few weeks ago, I came across old journals (surprise, surprise!), and one was from the clinic.

At first, I hesitated.

However, there is power in reading back through your journals (it is like speaking to your older self and seeing how much growth can occur).

I proceeded to read and felt the absence of life in my writing.

I remembered the numbness I went through while reading… The medication they had me on had numbed my emotions.

It was as if I were a shell.

Then it came:

But I still trust that God somehow… I remember in my numbness that this is leading me to better days. I suppose that if I hold onto this, I can get through this phase of my life.

I cried.

I had forgotten how I had truly kept the trust alive, even in the darkest days of my life.

Optimism is one of my superpowers; always has been.

Even when my best friend died, I found the glimmers in daily life and strived to show others this power because I felt this was more than ever my mission now that he had gone and I wrote my bestselling self-help book.

So the power of trusting better days are ahead lies in the way you show up daily.

Ask yourself:

How can I do one good thing for myself today?

How can I help someone else today?

Then the power of trust enters your life to shift from stagnant to flow.

I was anxious when I painted this.

Most of the time, when I was anxious half a year ago before my break-up, I knew something was wrong, but love made me blind.

I got it into my head, so I started to paint again, helping soothe my mind and bring me back to now.

When I noticed the power of this short but simple phrase, I remembered that it is all in our minds.

What we choose to repeat helps us to grow or holds us back.

It is that simple.

Start to:

Become aware of your thoughts flowing like clouds — become the onlooker and know you are not your thoughts, but they are parts of you, reminding you of something to work on.

Reflect on your thoughts and the way you spoke before you sleep. What thoughts encouraged you to become a better person today, and what thoughts were bringing you down? Do a little check-in and show yourself grace. Always remember you are trying your best and forgive yourself.

Become the person you want to be… DAILY

THIS is the missing key that many people forget is how to live with glee!

Before I moved to Costa Rica, it took me only 4.5 months to realign with my higher power…

I was heartbroken. The guy I expected to have kids with, get married to, well, had walked out the door… quite literally. And I never saw him again.

I cried my heart out, spoke to my friends, and then?

I wrote myself a letter.

I promised myself I’d keep showing up as my sunshine self, smiling and being me.

The journal I have with me is “Notes for the Future Me”, and it is what got me into shape.

I decided the moment my ex walked out the door (quite literally 10 minutes later lol!) that I would show up as the person I want to be and, through this, manifest my dream life.

I didn’t pressure myself and think shit, where do I wanna go? What do I wanna do?

Instead, I trusted.

I prayed and remembered that my higher intelligence would show me the answer at the right time.

And it did. When I went back home to the UK for easter, I was speaking to old friends as they were asking me “what’s next?” and Costa Rica just came up like that… naturally, surprising even myself.

Hint: Notice the way you reply to people, to loved ones— what comes up?

Just like that, my dream since I was 18 returned, and I was dedicated to making this dream real. Now I am here with a full heart.

Step by step, I organised myself with peace and progress every day.

I read a load of books, journaled a bunch, did chakra cleansing meditations, and dedicated myself to being the person I want to be when teaching yoga and showing up as the brave person I am (and you are too: it is our natural state).

So there you have it: the way to keep trust isn’t just a one-way kinda thing, but a daily duty of showing up to care for yourself the way you deserve and remembering you are worthy of anything you desire.

As the gheckos make noise in my ear, I have no fear.

So many new sounds surround me here, but I draw near.

My creativity flow allows me to look within and let go.

I don’t look back and regret, but realise all the lessons took me to this exact moment.

I am grateful. That is the foundation I am building from.

There is a life that is full of clarity, courage, and compassion awaiting you: are you ready?

Thanks for being here!

With gratitude,

Grace

The view of the beach from the school where I will start teaching next week!