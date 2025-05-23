It’s been exactly two months since I went through my break-up.

All my hopes and dreams of a future dissipated. Just. like. that.

But I don’t believe in wallowing in the “what ifs” or “could have beens” because that is now not worth my energy.

I feel and deal.

I have an optimistic state of mind, but that doesn’t mean I don’t allow myself to move through my emotions.

I don’t attach myself to them.

That is the biggest difference.

THAT is why so many of us suffer.

Are you one of them?

You are attached to your emotions that you become them, identify with them so much, that you feel stuck or still waiting for that “one day” to arrive.

That “one day” doesn’t just arrive like that.

You have to work intentionally and consistently with faith and desire daily by:

Being yourself

BEING on YOUR side

Befriending yourself, telling yourself that all is working FOR you.

SO much so, you become obsessed with a new future that slowly unravels itself to you.

Sure, I wanted to marry this man. Sure, I wanted to have kids with him.

We’d been together for nearly four years, and we grew soooo much together…

But maybe I was growing away from him and not with him, and that is okay.

You have to leave some people behind because they have their lessons to learn.

And YOU have so much space to give yourself the love you deserve.

Why am I telling you all this?

Because SO many people keep living in what they think is working.

But deep down, in their gut, they know they deserve SO much more.

Is that you?

Your intuition is nudging you.

THIS is your moment — the nudge you’ve been waiting for.

Stop making excuses. Your energy dwindles.

Your energy deserves to be ALIGNED.

Let today be the day you say YES to yourself.

With gratitude

Grace

PS. I woke up to this message this morning, and it made me realise how I really do overcome every life challenge with grace (pun intended) and ease. YOU CAN TOO! Stop looking at others and asking “How do they do it?” but BE the sunshine.