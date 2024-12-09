This time next week I will be in Barcelona with my friends celebrating my 30th birthday and boy, am I excited to get away, make memories, go crazy, let go, and most importantly: have fun!

I have been in deep contemplation for the past months while days get shorter and colder. I have found it to be a comforting invite to go inward.

I mean, we all have our phases, right?

Although I consider myself an extrovert, I have swayed more to being an introvert in the past three years since coming out of the psychiatric clinic, refinding myself in a new city and landing myself a new partner (thanks Tinder!) PLUS starting new studies to become a kindergarten teacher.

New beginnings in all ventures of life, but I love it!

I thrive off adventure, learning new things, and new territories (about myself and where I live lol!).

I am now edging towards 30 and can say that I enjoy the factor of hibernation winter comes with to wrap me in its warmth within.

I have embraced having to grind down and study for exams, as well as take time to focus on building my business online, writing a self-healing journal (coming out in January), and building community online, plus time for myself to read, reflect, move, cook, and listen to the stillness of my soul.

I am in alignment.

Just writing all that out made me notice how I manage to do a lot (daayyyym!).

I am not saying this to annoy you, but to show you that anything is possible - I was literally in the worst state of depression and psychosis only four years ago and I never thought I would grow my wings with more momentum than ever before.

But here I am, glowing and growing. Feeling and healing. Shining and helping others!

I find peace and ease.

It takes practice, sunshine seekers, but you are capable of it.

It is about dedicating yourself to finding purpose and passion in what you do, so you can wake up and be proud to be you.

I can guide you.

We all need a mentor or teacher because we are only human beings, and together, we rise. Even the smartest minds need someone to inspire and push them to reach their full potential. We crave connection and community - that is why I am here.

So *stay tuned* for what is coming because I am inviting an exclusive group of people in the new year to have memberships with me as a type of

“coach-on-the-go”

so you too, can thrive in emotional intelligence and healing, for more peace and *alignment* in your daily life.

If you feel this is your calling, reply to my email - don’t be shy… when we step into our power, we shine the brightest.

Ok, but now I am wavering from the juicy stuff and just babbling, sorry!

I didn’t even plan to share this today, but hey ho, I did, and I hope you enjoyed it.

If you are still here - thanks for reading, I appreciate you :)

Now here are my top 5 things learnt in my 20s (super hard to cut it down to five, but here goes):

1. It’s okay not to have it all figured out.

News flash: NOBODY HAS IT FIGURED OUT! Never forget that.

Life is a work in progress; embrace the uncertainties—they often lead to the best parts. Having now lived in three countries and starting to study (again) at 27, I'm finally ok with it. More than ok. I thrive when I learn.

Dear future self, never stop learning!

2. Your lane, your race, your pace.

Comparison is a losing game. Focus on your unique journey and trust your timing.

Comparing myself dug me into the hole of depression. Moving to Berlin free-spirited at 24 thinking I could take on the 🌎 seeing everyone thrive and be alive in their way scared and stunted me somehow.

Dear future self, always respect your path!

3. Failures are lessons, not endings.

Every stumble taught me something valuable and pushed me closer to where I’m meant to be.

Losing my best friend at 21 changed my life hands down. It gave me a passion and fire to help others with mental health issues, how to find happiness in life, and peace within. He'd be so proud of me! He's with me and leading me on.

Dear future self, keep following your ❤️ as you always have done!

4. Small habits create big changes.

Your daily choices—whether it’s saving, learning, or staying healthy—shape your future in powerful ways. Noticing this power during my mental clinic stay for more than half a year changed a lot.

The power of small habits for mental health became clear when I was so low, I couldn't get up. Even daily yoga didn't save me. But writing did. I wrote myself healthy again by splurging my life and love on paper.

Dear future self, never stop writing!

5. Have fun and discover yourself.

Your 20s are the perfect time to explore, take risks, and figure out who you truly are.

*Most importantly* I am soooooooooo glad I've always nurtured my fun side, embraced being spontaneous, adopted my nickname crazy Gracey, and made lasting memories!

All my money in my 20s went on flights and fun ventures with friends, and I don't regret it one bit. Memories are priceless.

Dear future self, keep having fun & making memories!

So there you go: now I invite you to do the same, no matter how old or young you are, it is a beautiful exercise to excel in self-reflection.

Once you do, you become so at peace, I promise you.

Keep being you,

with love

Grace

