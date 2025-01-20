Hey sunshine seeker,

Happy Monday - or is it? Sometimes it’s hard to get back into the roll of routine after a relaxing weekend, but guess what?

You deserve to have that chilled energy with you during the week too, and you can!

I do, so you can too - it is about building mindful practices, healthy habits, and boundaries to protect your peace and learn to do everything in love.

My new community can guide you towards this inner peace… Remember, this month’s motto was about “being more, doing less” and now you have the chance to learn exactly what that means.

This safe, supportive space is designed for those who are ready to heal, grow, and create lasting change without overwhelm.

And because you’re a valued newsletter subscriber, the deal still stands for you.

Check out Healing Hearts Hub and everything that awaits you here.

If you want to make this year your best year yet, now is the time to step into a community that will uplift and guide you.

What You’ll Get Inside the Healing Hearts Hub:

Support & Accountability – No more healing alone. You’ll be surrounded by like-minded individuals on the same journey.

Monthly Journaling Workshops & Coaching Sessions – Unlock deeper self-awareness and create powerful mindset shifts.

Healthy Habit Building – Learn simple, practical steps to transform your daily life.

Healing That Feels Good – Growth doesn’t have to be a struggle—it can be fun, fulfilling, and life-changing!

Plus, an Exclusive Gift for You! Sign up now, and you’ll receive a FREE e-copy of my self-healing journal (coming out soon!). We’ll work through it together inside the community during our monthly journaling workshops.

Why Now?

Yes, I can hear your excuses for not having enough time or money already… (it is *only two hours per month of live workshops and the rest is up to you how much you would like to reflect and connect).

It’s funny how we don’t question spending money on a gym membership or Netflix, but when it comes to investing in our inner growth—the thing that truly matters most—we hesitate.

Why is that?

When stepping outside your comfort zone and dedicating yourself to real change, your body wants to protect you and shows fear of the unknown (pretty normal), but do you want to live your life being controlled by emotions as the majority of people…?

Nah… that isn’t fun. We can learn to use our emotions to think and not the other way round, as Robert Kiyosaki, author of the #1 finance book of all time, Rich Dad Poor Dad says:

“The faster you make a decision, the more likely you’ll be able to seize the opportunities”

- that is what society and our culture haven’t set us up to succeed in… Taking risks.

Society has conditioned us to focus on external well-being, but your mental and emotional health deserves just as much attention, if not more.

Stress, anxiety, and loneliness are at an all-time high. MILLIONS of people are suffering from mental health issues around the world and feel isolated, where community is the answer.

80% of people have already abandoned their resolutions by the next week—but you don’t have to be one of them. This is your chance to commit to your growth and well-being in a space designed for success.

Your transformation starts today.

Join us now.

I can't wait to welcome you inside!

With love and support,

Grace