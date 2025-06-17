You want to feel calm, clear, and connected. Sure, sometimes you do, but you deserve to feel this consistently.

You’ve digested all the self-help books and podcasts, journaled, meditated, maybe even gone to therapy. Now what? You know what, but the how still feels heavy.

You’re craving a shift that’s not surface level, but deeply supportive and speaks to your soul on your healing journey. You want to feel seen, heard, and guided soulfully back to yourself (because really, all you need is within).

That’s what my coaching offers: not a quick fix, but a loving mirror and a steady hand.

Together, we focus on how to move with clarity, speak with courage, and live in alignment. This could be your leap that the love within you craves.

Today, I am opening up about the why, how, and who coaching is made for.

This is a collab piece with Oliver N Mark , a fellow coach:

As coaches, we’ve both seen the chaos online with everyone selling a solution.

But real healing doesn’t come from a trend. It comes from connection. From someone who’s lived it and gotten through to now guide you.

You don’t have to deal with this alone. You deserve clarity. This is the way home.

We connected over DnB and deep chats on Substack.

Two Brits with big hearts and bold healing journeys — bonded by basslines, heartbreak, and the breakthroughs that followed.

Both of us have navigated mental health struggles and addictive patterns in different ways, learning how to turn pain into purpose through compassion, curiosity, and a whole lot of inner work.

Our first conversation consisted of 2 hours diving into existential spirals, ego-checks, and emotional downloads. It was the kind of get-together that reminds you why you’re here and what really matters.

No plan, just presence. And that energy led to this collaboration.

TAKEAWAY:

We're not here to fix you.

We're here to reflect you: calm, confident, whole.

This piece is an invitation to remember who you are... and start living like it.

Today, we share our opinions on matters concerning coaching and how it can benefit you.

Essentially, that is what coaches do: Guide you to who you want to be or what you want to achieve by being your best cheerleader.

What is coaching & difference with therapy?

Many of my past clients have asked me this, plus potential clients tell me

“I already do therapy, so I dont need coaching”...

So let’s get this settled:

In its simplest form, coaching is for you to focus on your future and present self, whereas therapy focuses on your past to explore traumas, behaviour patterns, etc.

Having been in therapy for 3.5 years post-mental clinic stint, I can say I learnt a lot about myself, but I had to do the work.

As a Well-Being Coach for the past six years, I landed my first job in a Startup in 2019.

I am thankful for diving straight into the “deep end”, working with stressed human doings in corporate jobs who had forgotten to be.

As a yoga teacher, I have noticed that the majority of people breathe in their chest as a result of stress. Do you?

Previously, I worked with a client who was unaware of breathwork.

With my guidance, she found her inner breath, and through that, her peace of mind, which she’d forgotten existed.

This experience reiterated:

The majority of people live in survival mode, not knowing their nervous system is suffering, and the key to welcoming in presence over pressure is THE BREATH!

When you are ready to relearn and reignite your light, then you can shine bright

What could coaching help you achieve?

Every coach out there has their own unique story.

I can speak as a holistic healer because I have been trained in well-being coaching, and have been a yoga teacher for the past 8 years and a practitioner for over a decade.

But most of all? I have lived through it.

The limiting beliefs and mental health issues have dissipated. I'm in my state of abundance and know you are deserving of it too.

I bring an in-depth understanding of the mind, body, and soul connection required for you to feel whole.

I bring a compassionate presence to guide you back towards your natural curiosity and kindness.

Having experienced grief at 21 when my soul-flame bestie passed away, I transmuted it into my self-help book, Chill Out and Cheer Up, described as a mental hygiene guide.

I offer my services as a holistic healer with real understanding to help you achieve:

Unison in mind, body, and heart, leading to a balanced and fulfilled life

Why did I become a coach?

I have always held the role of advisor for friends, family and acquaintances alike.

Not because I give it, but people readily seek it from me.

I share perspective and positivity.

It is my passion to spread sunshine into people’s souls because I know we all have a bright light within that wants to shine!

When I was living in Sevilla back in 2018, I recognised how a friend of mine kept coming to me for advice. She is a businesswoman and suffers from anxiety.

I would always bring her back to now.

My superpower is active listening, nurtured from a very young age. Compassion and kindness come naturally. I spent my younger years observing people’s behaviours, which developed my understanding of how we tick and what we need.

Hence why I provide a safe space for people to heal.

With experience as a life strategist, love guru, and lifeline at the end of the phone, I am now your gratitude guide to more presence in body, spirit, and mind.

Who to consider hiring as a coach?

Anyone can call themselves a coach. Hence why you must be aware and take care.

Follow the person for a while to develop trust and see if you vibe with their energy. Investigate. Be curious.

Don’t just fall for someone’s BS from an advert that hunted you down at the exact right time you are having a breakdown and just need someone to vent to.

Unfortunately, I have been told that in the spiritual space, there are also people with bad intentions (ughhhh! I am so naive and forget this) who turn up and then ghost you. I was told this by a Substack friend recently. It enraged me.

FYI: Take time to build trust with your coach through their content. No matter if they have starred on the Ellen Show or been boosted by a celebrity out there, they may STILL be a fraud.

This bond works best when you feel a personal connection.

Please don’t entrust your life to anyone’s hands, but be careful and pursue what feels right for you.

Listen to your gut and your heart, not the outside noise.

When is the best time to hire a coach?

Here’s my motto:

There is no better time than now.

Are you ready to take responsibility for your growth?

You may be stuck in the same rut and self-doubt that’s been controlling your life up until now.

It is about taking back your divine right to live a life full of freedom and light.

Because YOU are light.

The moment you tap into the readiness to own your power, the moment coaching will help you exponentially.

It’s about overriding fear with faith, doubt with determination, and pressure with presence.

We make gratitude your habit to hone so you can be happier (yes, it is a state of mind).

Why work with me:

You don’t need more information. You need embodiment.

You’ve read the books, taken the courses, and listened to all the right podcasts. You know what you should be doing to live in alignment.

But something’s still missing.

You keep slipping out of your routines.

You struggle to follow through on the promises you make to yourself.

Your inner voice? Still way too critical. Your nervous system? Constantly on edge.

I see you. I help people exactly like you — ambitious, heart-led humans who have begun their healing journey, but now seek consistency and structure to truly integrate mind–body–soul healing into everyday life.

You want:

Daily healthy habits that actually stick

A kinder inner dialogue

A nervous system that feels safe and regulated

Movement and nourishment that feels sacred, not stressful

A life that aligns with your values, not your fears

That’s where I come in.

As a Well-Being Coach, Yoga Teacher, Holistic Healer, and Self-Help Author, I merge the spiritual with the practical.

My coaching is grounded, soulful, and personal.

I help you stop overthinking your healing and start living it.

Together, we build personal rituals, rhythms, and your reconnection to body and being.

You don’t need to do more. You need to come home to yourself.

This is for you if…

You’re tired of anxiety showing up and stopping you from speaking boldly and freely

You’re doing all the right things, but still feel disconnected and drained

You’re tired of change triggering old habits

You’re craving purpose, meaning, and spiritual but grounded support

You want daily rituals that will stay to serve your nervous system

You are ready to be supported by someone who sees your soul, not just your symptoms.

If you’re ready to embody the version of yourself you know you are meant to be, it’s time for us to work together.

My coaching is rooted in deep listening, practical tools, and holistic healing across mind, body, and soul to make you feel WHOLE.

We co-create the life you already feel in your bones and heart. It is time.

My Mindful 1:1 Mentorship includes:

12 weeks of 1-hour weekly sessions: 3 months to focus on mind, body, soul

Up to 30 minutes of direct VMs per week for specific solutions and reflections

We make you feel whole on all the layers of loving yourself fully to live a fulfilling life daily in your head, with your body, and your soul’s purpose

Price: 1500$ per month

I have 3 special spaces for people per month because I have many side projects as a passion-led mentor, and my passion right now is dedicated to growing my online community, Healing Hearts Hub.

The next limited spaces for those who are ready to shine bright open up in July.

Book our soul-to-soul session to get to know each other here.