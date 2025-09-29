Hey you,

Thanks for being here.

Your presence fuels my passion to guide you back to who you are meant to be:

full of confidence, calmness, and clarity.

What if I told you:

When you stop listening to your fear and start living with your heart,

all works out for you?

Sounds delulu, I know. I thought wtf at first, too.

I’ve also sat there questioning, stuck in my head with depression, not knowing what to do with my life or even heck, who I am…

Now, four years later, after my mental health scare and clinic stint, I moved alone to Costa Rica six weeks ago.

I am proving to myself that I am the wealth, health, adventure, success, and alllllllllllllllllll I want to be.

In fact, the universe even WANTS that for me, and for you.

You just have to claim it.

Yesterday, I stood on a deserted beach in Costa Rica—no phone signal, crocodiles nearby, and a drunk lifeguard warning us to leave before 5 pm.

My two friends panicked.

I didn’t.

Instead, I kept repeating:

“All is working out for us.”

And you know what? It did.

That’s the power of trusting your natural state of courage.

This is exactly what Async Coaching gives you:

a calm, steady reminder in your pocket when fear strikes—so you can choose trust instead of panic, and aligned action instead of hesitation.

I only have 3 spaces right now for people ready for real, LASTING transformation.

More about what async coaching is (consider me your coach on the go) and how I got back from the deserted beach (no crocodiles in sight!) tomorrow!

If you’re ready to stop letting fear run the show, reply to this email or message me.

With courage,

Grace

P.S. More tomorrow about my hitchhiking adventure—and the power of staying affirmed in faith, not fear.