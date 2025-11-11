Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Reid's avatar
Sue Reid
7h

It’s amazing how therapeutic tipping your thoughts out onto paper and then sorting through them can be. It’s like emptying a drawer. You find all sorts of things that went missing ages ago 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Almost Dr.Karen Chambre's avatar
Almost Dr.Karen Chambre
9h

ITS SO TRUE. OFTERN PE0PLE D0NT TRUST THEMSE[VES AND GO IN A DIRECTION THAT DOES NOT WORK FOR THEM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Grace Grossmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture