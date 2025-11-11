Hi friend,

Your heart knows best, but your head is holding you hostage.

You can’t even think straight anymore because there are so many thoughts that dont feel like yours…

But what if you could write them all down to return to now??

Only last year was it proven in a Japanese study that JOURNALING is a form of THERAPY.

I hear you: “Well, I dont even know how to write”...

Well, my love, you do. We all do.

It isn’t about perfection; it is more like a mind dump.

Think about it like this:

What do you do when your bin is full? Take it outside to throw away.

Your thoughts also need to be thrown away, or they will lead you to dismay…

And you will end up having the same thoughts going round and round.

The moment I tapped into how I was feeling —like fear, pressure, or doubt —I would write it down.

Then I would end up letting it go, moving onwards and upwards..

Journaling has always brought me back into my heart and out of my head.

It has helped me heal through heartaches and breakdowns like losing my best friend at 24 to my recent breakup half a year ago and moving across the world alone, to feel confident, calm and courageous.

You dont have to spend 100000s on therapy because you have a pen and paper.

For now, look in the mirror, shoulders back, chin up, and repeat:

I am a beautiful person.

Yes, you are.

more tomorrow on how…

with love and light,

Grace

Holistic Healer, Self-Help Writer, Yoga and Kindergarten Teac