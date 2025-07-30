💛Thank you for being part of Mindful Moments. If these reflections resonate with you, and you value calm, clarity, and courage in your life, become a paid subscriber. I honour your interest in cultivating deeper emotional awareness, and you deserve to heal in mind, body, and soul, as I have. Your support keeps this space alive and allows you to thrive.💛

You want to feel more present.

You want to stop numbing and start noticing yourself, your family, and your life.

Most of all, you want to know you’re not the only one who feels like something precious is slipping away.

In today’s always-on world, we’ve mistaken connection for connectivity.

Children fade into their screens. Parents feel powerless. Teachers sound the alarm, but few are listening. Screen time isn’t just stealing attention, but reshaping our relationships, our emotions, and our sense of self… for the worse.

If you’ve ever looked into the glow and felt your child disappear—or found yourself and time disappearing too—this story is for you.

By the end of this piece, you’ll feel more seen, heard, and understood — especially as a parent.

To reconnect with one another is what makes us deeply human.

In this month’s Mindful Moments, we’re diving into July’s motto:

The Power of Connection and Community

Today’s spotlight shines on John Rinaldo who is sharing his journey vulnerably as an invitation for you to reflect and remember meaning in our actions and words.

Inspiration for This Story

This story came from a heartfelt exchange with Grace, one of my earliest subscribers on Substack.

For months, we quietly supported each other’s work without much interaction—until I published The Screen Glow.

Her response was immediate and deeply personal, sparking a conversation about parenting, screen addiction, and the emotional toll of modern life on children.

Grace’s empathy, honesty, and shared concern reminded me of the power of connection and the purpose behind my writing.

This story is a tribute to that moment when two strangers found common ground in vulnerability, and something meaningful was born from it.

— Rinaldo

Chasing Waterfalls

Grace was one of the first people to subscribe to Positive Pen.

I noticed her early, not because she said much, but because she didn’t need to.

A quiet kind of presence. She liked the things I wrote. I liked hers. We restacked each other’s work.

Passed compliments like folded notes in a school hallway. It was enough, for a time.

That’s how it goes on Substack. You can be close without ever speaking.

And when you do speak, it’s usually real.

Substack is different like that. You’re not there for the noise. You’re there because it feels safe to tell the truth. It’s not about shouting. It’s about surviving. Sharing.

Writing things you’d never say out loud in a room full of people.

Pain becomes permission

Strangers become threads in your story. You learn how alike we all are once we stop pretending we’re not hurting.

I didn’t expect to hear from Grace. It came after I posted The Screen Glow, a piece I wrote about my kids, my divorce, and the battle over screen time.

I’d written it in one sitting.

Poured it out, like water bursting through a crack. It wasn’t polished, but it was true.

Her message landed like a leaf in still water.

“Dear John, I read your piece last night and I’m still thinking about it… Your openness and vulnerability was so honourable and I’m so sad for you and your children 😞 this addiction to screens is real and we must protect our younger generations!!”

Then another message.

“Hi John, just wanted to say your article is still itching within me… I work with kindergarten children and I hear them talk more often about TV and games and screens... your words really sank into me about your children becoming a bit like ghosts. It really hurt. I really hope that this is not the future.”

Ghosts.

That’s what I called them. My children. When they’d vanish behind their phones. Or when I’d try to reach them, and the glow of the screen stared back at me instead.

She asked if I ever noticed when the kids seemed most alive, most present, away from screens. I told her the truth: yes.

Always in nature. Always outside.

Reconnect to disconnect. Get back to your roots with your kids. Watch your children in their natural habitat. Curiosity. Creativity.

I told her about how my oldest changed when he started playing violent games.

He was a calm kid. A gentle soul. But the games rewired something. He became angry. Quick-tempered. Then came the labels. ADHD. Anxiety. The medication.

I disagreed with it. I blamed the games. His mother blamed his brain.

The fights didn’t help. Divorce doesn’t make you a better parent. It just divides the days you get to try.

She told me she’d noticed the same. Not in her own life, but in the children she teaches. Even at five years old, they spoke more about games than grass.

She said, “Screens kill their creativity.”

I believed her. I’d seen it happen in real time.

There was a day—I told her about it—we went chasing waterfalls. It wasn’t a metaphor. We actually did. Packed a lunch. Took a drive. Found a trail. Let our legs get tired. Let our phones die. The kids laughed. Threw rocks. Climbed trees.

Nature is always there for you, quietly waiting and ready to hold whatever you are carrying.

It felt like life again.

The next day, they went back to their screens.

I told her about the time I tried to discipline my middle child. He’d crossed a line, so I took his phone away. Told him he’d get it back after he returned from his mom’s—but only if he explained to her why he lost it.

She called the cops on me.

Said I stole the phone.

It was under her name, technically. That was enough.

I handed it over. And after that, I stopped trying to co-parent with her on discipline.

I just did the best I could with the time I had.

Grace didn’t judge me.

She said what I already knew: there’s so much wrong with how we’re raising kids in this digital age. She was worried too. Not just about the kids, but the parents.

The ones who hand over a phone like it’s a pacifier.

The ones who don’t think it matters. She called them dumb. I knew what she meant.

Leave a comment

We spoke about how screen time isn’t just an issue anymore. It’s a crisis.

Kids don’t grow up like we did. Our backyard was the world.

Now their world is a glowing rectangle.

They learn to scroll before they learn to sit still. They chase likes instead of waterfalls.

She invited me to her online community—Healing Hearts Hub. Said it was a place for people trying to live more intentionally. To grow. To heal. To talk about things like this without being shouted down. She offered the first month free.

“Just to find your feet,” she said.

Maybe I’ll take her up on it.

I don’t know what I expected from writing The Screen Glow. Maybe nothing. Maybe to feel a little less alone in the hard parts of fatherhood.

But Grace reminded me of something I’d forgotten:

We’re not alone.

Not really.

Somewhere, a kindergarten teacher in another country is thinking about the same things I am. Worrying about the same ghosts. Hoping for the same healing.

She said she’s dealt with depression herself.

She said the wrong use of social media nearly broke her.

The comparison. The noise. The emptiness disguised as connection.

I knew that feeling too.

She asked when my son started the medication. When he started playing those games. She cared enough to ask about the timeline. That mattered to me more than she knows.

We talked about nature. About letting kids get bored again, so they could rediscover imagination. About parents needing to stop outsourcing their role to screens. About how avoiding life only works until it doesn’t.

I told her I learned that lesson young. That I had avoided life once.

And life doesn’t wait forever.

She didn’t try to fix it. She just listened.

Sometimes that’s enough.

Grace subscribed a while back to Positive Pen. We didn’t say much during that time.

Now I feel like I know her better than some people I’ve met in real life.

That’s what stories do.

That’s what Substack does.

It gives us a place to speak plainly and listen deeply. It makes room for grief, for confusion, for truth that doesn’t fit neatly into an algorithm.

Grace reminded me that writing isn't just about telling—it’s about connecting .

About lighting a path so someone else doesn’t feel so lost.

That’s why I wrote this.

Not for sympathy.

But for someone else who’s sitting in the dark, thinking it’s only them.

It’s not.

We’re all here, sharing poems and pain, drawings and doubts, letters and longings.

We’re chasing waterfalls in a world full of screens.

And sometimes, if we’re lucky, someone like Grace meets us there.

Quietly.

Fully.

Just in time.

It’s about meeting yourself again. Daily. In the silence. Listening to your intuition.

If you’re ready to realise inner peace is your natural state to be nurtured daily, reach out to me.

Message Grace Grossmann

Maybe you’re done with daily stress and anxiety, because you are sure life doesn’t have to be led with this constant pain in your chest or chasing (it doesn’t)…

You crave to be seen, heard, and guided with love towards your true self with confidence, calmness, clarity, and courage to…

Make your dreams come true (just like I do)

Book your free discovery call or *stay tuned* for my new chakra healing offering coming soon with

.

Most people live, but the happiest live *with intention and repetition*

You deserve to, and I’m here to remind you of all you deserve in wealth, health, and joy. Here’s what people are saying about my book and working with me:

Nowadays, we question what leading a happy life entails and how to be satisfied.

We end up wasting our energy, looking for happiness and not living it the right way.

What even is the right way!? We follow the path that is supposedly set out to us by societal stresses and cunning commercials, steering us in the direction of Always. Wanting. More. When in your twenties, thirties or sixties, we often question what's happening. Let’s heal together.

If you are craving collective healing, join us in Healing Hearts Hub.

Subscribe to The Positive Pen on Substack for honest daily reflections and uplifting stories to carry you through the week. This post is public—feel free to restack and share it with anyone who could use a little light today.

Share

Thanks for being here and thanks to

for opening up from the heart, so we could share some crucial lessons about screen time and get back to real time.

With gratitude

Grace and John