It might sound unconventional, but hear me out: I’m not setting goals this year.

Yes, goals can be powerful. But did you know that 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February?

It’s a staggering statistic, yet not surprising. Goals often fail because they aren’t rooted in our core values or aligned with our healing journey.

Every year, we make resolutions to change ourselves. But this year, what if the resolution was to be ourselves?

That’s the path I’m walking, and I’m inviting you to join me.

Small Actions, Big Impact

Instead of chasing lofty resolutions, I’m focusing on small daily actions—intentional steps that align with who I am and who I’m becoming. These aren’t about perfection or achieving grand milestones but about creating space for healing, alignment, and joy.

This year, I’m tuning into the moments of peace, the fleeting glimmers that remind us we’re on the right path, plus stepping into my power by stepping out of my comfort zone and realising that I trust the value I give.

Lessons from A Boy and a Mole

Over Christmas, I watched The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse—a tender adaptation of the beautiful book I was gifted last year.

In one scene, the mole asks the boy, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

The boy answers: “Kind.”

That response stopped me in my tracks. My godmother and I were brought to tears.

Why don’t we focus on being someone rather than being something?

In the story, the boy finds his home not in a place, but in the companions he shares his journey with. And isn’t that what life is about—finding a home in ourselves and our connections with others?

Carrying Kindness Forward

This year, I’m carrying that lesson with me: Be kind—to others, yes, but most importantly, to myself.

Kindness isn’t just a soft virtue; it’s a strength, a guide, and a foundation for everything else.

My Journey Back to Myself

The past few years have been transformative. Four years ago, I was in a mental health clinic at this time after spending Christmas AND New Year locked in there (quite hard to believe as I sit here in a home I have made with my partner I met on Tinder in a new city three years ago in the most loving relationship I could have asked for.)

Today, I feel lighter, brighter, and more grounded than ever.

What changed?

A lot.

I tuned into myself and tuned out the noise.

I found my inner peace and leaned into my values.

I took small, intentional steps every day.

I treated myself like a friend.

This journey wasn’t linear or easy, but it was worth it.

I brought myself back to my haven of peace within and noticed the power of stepping into my light and trusting in the value I give, accordingly taking action on it (one of the reasons why I started a Substack in November and stopped on Medium!).

So this year I am carrying on being kind to everyone who crosses my path as well as MYSELF — that is the key to success, my friends.

As a well-being strategist, I’ve walked the path—as a trained coach, yoga teacher and someone who’s now faced my mental health challenges noticing that kindness to ourselves is what we can all concentrate on a bit more.

And now, I’m back, lighter, brighter, and more grounded than ever.

I’m here to guide you, not from a pedestal, but from a place of shared experience and genuine belief in your ability to build a life that feels good from the inside out.

It’s not about grand gestures or perfect plans—it’s about the small actions, the daily moments of care, alignment, and showing up for yourself, every damn day.

I'm here to help you uncover your core values, heal from within, and notice the beauty in those small, transformative moments.

True success isn’t just about crossing finish lines—it’s about feeling aligned, whole, and present in your everyday life.

Here’s to a year of intention, healing, and light.

Grace