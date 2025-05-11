The sun is shining, so I treated myself to an ice cream and went on a walk.

After teaching QiYoga this morning and revising this afternoon, I feel proud of myself.

Do you find peace and power in becoming aware of how you take care?

It is a powerful practice I invite you to do. (Don’t rate yourself on productivity, but how engaged and present you were with all you do.)

Anyway, besides feeling peaceful, I also felt kinda sad.

That kind of sad post-breakup where you are still mourning what you had.

My surroundings make it more intense, as I still live in our flat and go on daily walks where we would go, but I embrace the flow.

I know I am healing in this space, treating myself with grace.

I haven’t been alone like this since I moved to this city in 2021 after coming out of the clinic from my half-year stint suffering from depression and psychosis.

Back then, I was working harder, not smarter.

I felt scared and sad to start again (and study again. NEARLY done and I am not scared of exams AT ALL!)

But now I know why: my self-esteem was low after my life felt like a show.

Now I glow.

I allow myself to be. Be jolly, grateful, be me.

“I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude”- Henry David Thoreau

I do what feels good. I cut my tulips shorter because I don’t want them to die and last on my table, where I take time to paint my affirmations and invite higher vibrations.

I dance in the kitchen after I cry. I go outside. Study. Take breaks. Cook good food.

I trust my flow and know the words of my wise 21-year-old self when I wrote my self-help book after losing my best friend, still resonate within me :

Solitude is a companion. Solitude is a glowing act of self-love. Solitude is a gratifying deed of self-care, caressing your will to be alone, at home. - Chill Out and Cheer Up: A Ten-Step Guide

Oh, to be alone again and bask in solitude.

As I was walking, many families and people were out enjoying the sun.

I didn’t feel alone, I felt aligned.

I am aligned, and all is working for me.

The more you say this, believe it and feel it, the more life works out for you.

It can be that simple, my sunshine seekers.

Our minds are the culprits that make everything complicated, wanting to control everything.

The moment you relax, breathe, and enjoy the moment is when you shift to your higher vibration of love, lightness, and gratitude.

I am going to work on my piece for tomorrow now…

I feel it marinating within me, as I have never totally opened up about my mental breakdown, but feel this mental health awareness month is my time to shine and help others feel fine.

The thing is, I have been through the dark, and now I am in the light shining bright.

The truth is, it wasn’t my half-year clinic stay and medication that made me this way.

It was me. I healed myself holistically.

Tomorrow we will focus on the body.

Last week, I started with the mind, including what statements and words I took out of my vocabulary and how I tapped into the power of the mind for peace of mind.

When you become a paid subscriber, you learn the ins and outs of my journey and how to heal mental health sustainably and holistically. You deserve to live in freedom.

So, my sunshine seekers, are you in a limit or light kind of mind?

I distinctly noticed this week so many people limit themselves… so I shared it in a short live yesterday.

The majority of people live in a limited state of mind and life.

But not you, not anymore.

Join us in two weekends for our two-day live online summit, Nourished Inside Out.

We will lead you through powerful 6-hour transformational deep-dive days, with 7 speakers designed to align your heart and mind with light, clarity, and purpose.

Prepare to elevate your energy and step into your highest self.

Reserve your spot here.

Do you enjoy your own company?

We are all born alone and leave the world alone, so make it fun to be on your own.

With gratitude,

Grace